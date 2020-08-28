The global home healthcare device market is segmented on basis devices, distribution channel and end user. Home healthcare market can be segmented into diagnostics and monitoring home devices, therapeutics home healthcare devices, medical supplies and home mobility assists devices. The diagnostic and monitoring device is the major segment of in the global home healthcare devices market in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The medical supplies device segment is the second largest segment of home healthcare device and is expected to grow with highest CAGR in the coming years. The global home healthcare device market is also segmented on the basis of end user including hospitals, clinics and home care. The hospitals segment is expected to contribute highest share owing to growing number patients suffering from chronic disease such as respiratory and kidney issues.

By region, North America is leading in the global home healthcare device market and is expected to dominate in the coming years. The home healthcare device market is driven by the aging population coupled with rising awareness regarding the home healthcare devices among customers. The U.S. is a major country contributing maximum market share in the global home healthcare devices market in 2017. This is attributed to the facts such as easy availability, aging demographics, and increasing chronic diseases in the country.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the home healthcare devices market. Increasing geriatric population in the countries such as Japan and China and also growing chronic diseases is driving the home healthcare device market in the region. Additionally, increasing disposable income and rising awareness for home healthcare devices in region is expected to fuel the market growth of the home healthcare device.

Rising population coupled with increasing awareness is anticipated to fuel the home healthcare device market

The rising population across the various developing region is anticipated to increase the demand for the home healthcare devices. Additionally, growing awareness among the population regarding the home healthcare devices is expected to fuel the market growth of home healthcare devices. Furthermore, rising disposable income coupled with growing consumer inclination towards maintaining the health is also expected to support the market growth in the forthcoming years

The above stated factors is anticipated to augment for the healthcare devices. The report titled,” Global Home Healthcare Device Market: Global Historical Growth (2013-2017) & Future Outlook (2018-2027) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation”, delivers detailed overview of the global home healthcare devices market in terms of market segmentation by device, by distribution channel, by end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global home healthcare devices market which includes company profiling of Merck & Co., 3M Health Care, Siemens, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc.,GE Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Phillips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc.Omron Healthcare, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global home healthcare devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

