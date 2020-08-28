The report titled “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Global Historical Growth (2013-2017) & Future Outlook (2018-2027) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the water and wastewater treatment market in terms of market segmentation by process, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The water and wastewater treatment market has been segmented by application type into municipal and industrial, out of which, municipal segment is anticipated to dominate the overall water and wastewater treatment market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the stringent regulations for water treatment in municipal sector where rivers, sewage, underground wells etc. are different sources of water that contain huge amount of pollutants and need purity treatments for their usage in other applications.

The global market of water and wastewater treatment is expected to flourish with significant compound annual growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2027. Factors such as growing demand for drinking water and waste water treatment in commercial and industrial applications are anticipated to generate noteworthy market valuation for water and wastewater treatment market by reaching around USD 704 Billion by the end of 2027.

In the regional segment, Asia Pacific dominated the overall water and wastewater market during 2017 owing to rising disposable income and increase in the population. India, China and Japan are major countries accounting for highest market share in Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed to the growing population and reducing rate of pure water in these countries. Further, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to benefit the expansion of Asia Pacific water and waste water treatment market over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Clean Drinking Water

The growth of the water and water treatment market is riding on the back of growing need of clean water in residential sector due to exhaustion of clean water resources around the globe. Further, the initiatives taken by various industries for wastewater treatment combined with growing awareness among people regarding efficient management of water are expected to supplement the growth of the market by the end of 2027.

However, high installation cost and high rate of energy consumption by wastewater treatment is anticipated to inhibit the growth of the market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the water and wastewater treatment market which includes company profiling of Dow Water & Process Solutions, Ecolab, 3M Purification, Siemens, Veolia, GDF SUEZ, Aquatech International, Xylem, GE Water & Process Technologies and Calgon Carbon.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the water and wastewater treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

