The report titled “Handheld Surgical Devices Market : Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global handheld surgical devices market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global handheld surgical devices market is segmented into product type such as forceps and spatulas, retractors, dilators, graspers, auxiliary devices, cutter devices and others. Increasing penetration of chronicle diseases and rapid technological advancements in handheld surgical devices are major factors which are predicted to bolster the growth of global handheld surgical devices market during the forecast period.

Global handheld surgical devices market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global handheld surgical devices market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing number of surgical procedures and demand for handheld surgical devices for wound closure procedures across the globe.

The North America segment by region is likely to dominate the handheld surgical devices market during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of diseases which require surgery are dynamic factors which are expected to foster the growth of North America handheld surgical devices market over the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific handheld surgical devices market is likely to witness significant growth in market during the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and rising penetration of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

A number of factors such as increasing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are fuelling the demand for surgical procedures across the globe. Further, increasing incidence of surgical procedures is likely to be the dynamic factor which is expected to escalate demand for handheld surgical devices across the globe in near future.

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure

The global handheld surgical devices market is projected to witness considerable demand over the forecast period owing to a number of factors such as growing demand for handheld surgical devices for wound closure procedures and increasing adoption of technologically advanced handheld surgical instruments in healthcare sector.

Although, growing adoption of wound closure materials such as glues and fibrin sealants over handheld wound closure surgical devices is one of the major factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the handheld surgical devices market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global handheld surgical devices market which includes company profiling of Aesculap Inc., Moria Inc., Pelion Surgical, Elite Medical, Millennium Surgical Corp., Gsource LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medicon eG, Sklar Corp. and Stryker Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global handheld surgical devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

