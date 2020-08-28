A reliable market research report like this Smart Home report extends your reach to the success in your business. This Smart Home market report takes into account plentiful aspects of the market analysis which many businesses demand. This report displays a professional and all-inclusive study of the ICT industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. Adopting such Smart Home report has become the obligation of this rapidly changing market place as it makes you attentive about the market conditions around.

The global smart home market is expected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2025, from USD 25.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

What are the growth drivers of this report?

Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions

Crime leads to force home owners to increase security

Ease of using HVAC systems

Increasing alertness about health and disposable incomes in developing economies

Key Players: Smart Home Market

Siemens,

GE,

Schneider Electric,

Honeywell,

SAMSUNG,

ABB,

Nest, Lutron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Emerson, LIFX Among, Ingersoll Rand, Legrand, Acuity Brands, Leviton, Vivint Smart Home, Sleep Number Corporation, Switchmate Inc., LIFX, Crestron Electronics and Others.

Key Market Segmentation of Smart Home Market

By Application (Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment and Other Controls, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances),

By Software & Service (Behavioral, Proactive),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Research Methodology Used By Data Bridge market Research

Data triangulation – This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Primary Respondents

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Demand Side

