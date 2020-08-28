“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Major Players of Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market

Market Segmentation

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Pig-Breeding and Raising market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market.

Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market by Product

In 2019, the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pig-Breeding and Raising market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pig-Breeding and Raising industry. The research report studies the Pig-Breeding and Raising market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Pig-Breeding and Raising market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Pig-Breeding and Raising market: Segment Analysis The global Pig-Breeding and Raising market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Pig-Breeding and Raising market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Pig-Breeding and Raising market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into, Farrow-to-Finish Production Systems, Farrow-to-Wean Production Systems, Feeder Pig Production Systems, Wean-to-Finish Production Systems, Seedstock Production Systems, Purebred Production Systems, Alternative Market Production Systems By the application, this report covers the following segments, B2B/Direct, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Butcher Shop/Wet Markets, Online Retailing Competitive Landscape: The Pig-Breeding and Raising key manufacturers in this market include:, Tan Uyen Farm, Bosgoed-Brink Farm, Vuorinen Farm, Yangxiang Farm, Kropp Farm, Vissan Farm, Fuling Black Pig Farm, Tianzow Breeding, Reinke Farm, Shute Farm, Heinz Farm, WH Group, CP Group, Wen’s Food Group, Triumph Foods, BRF, NongHyup Agribusiness, Cooperl Arc Atlantique, The Maschhoffs, Seaboard Corp., Vall Companys Grupo, Global Pig Farms, inc., Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co, Tang Ren Shen Group

Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market by Application

, B2B/Direct, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Butcher Shop/Wet Markets, Online Retailing

Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market by Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for a better understanding of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview of Pig-Breeding and Raising

1.1 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Overview

1.1.1 Pig-Breeding and Raising Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pig-Breeding and Raising Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pig-Breeding and Raising Industry

1.7.1.1 Pig-Breeding and Raising Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Pig-Breeding and Raising Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Pig-Breeding and Raising Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Farrow-to-Finish Production Systems

2.5 Farrow-to-Wean Production Systems

2.6 Feeder Pig Production Systems

2.7 Wean-to-Finish Production Systems

2.8 Seedstock Production Systems

2.9 Purebred Production Systems

2.10 Alternative Market Production Systems 3 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 B2B/Direct

3.5 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

3.6 Convenience Stores

3.7 Specialty Stores

3.8 Butcher Shop/Wet Markets

3.9 Online Retailing 4 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pig-Breeding and Raising Market

4.4 Global Top Players Pig-Breeding and Raising Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Pig-Breeding and Raising Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Tan Uyen Farm

5.1.1 Tan Uyen Farm Profile

5.1.2 Tan Uyen Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Tan Uyen Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Tan Uyen Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Tan Uyen Farm Recent Developments

5.2 Bosgoed-Brink Farm

5.2.1 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Profile

5.2.2 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Recent Developments

5.3 Vuorinen Farm

5.5.1 Vuorinen Farm Profile

5.3.2 Vuorinen Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Vuorinen Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Vuorinen Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Yangxiang Farm Recent Developments

5.4 Yangxiang Farm

5.4.1 Yangxiang Farm Profile

5.4.2 Yangxiang Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Yangxiang Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Yangxiang Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Yangxiang Farm Recent Developments

5.5 Kropp Farm

5.5.1 Kropp Farm Profile

5.5.2 Kropp Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Kropp Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Kropp Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Kropp Farm Recent Developments

5.6 Vissan Farm

5.6.1 Vissan Farm Profile

5.6.2 Vissan Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Vissan Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Vissan Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Vissan Farm Recent Developments

5.7 Fuling Black Pig Farm

5.7.1 Fuling Black Pig Farm Profile

5.7.2 Fuling Black Pig Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Fuling Black Pig Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fuling Black Pig Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fuling Black Pig Farm Recent Developments

5.8 Tianzow Breeding

5.8.1 Tianzow Breeding Profile

5.8.2 Tianzow Breeding Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Tianzow Breeding Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tianzow Breeding Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Tianzow Breeding Recent Developments

5.9 Reinke Farm

5.9.1 Reinke Farm Profile

5.9.2 Reinke Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Reinke Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Reinke Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Reinke Farm Recent Developments

5.10 Shute Farm

5.10.1 Shute Farm Profile

5.10.2 Shute Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Shute Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Shute Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Shute Farm Recent Developments

5.11 Heinz Farm

5.11.1 Heinz Farm Profile

5.11.2 Heinz Farm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Heinz Farm Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Heinz Farm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Heinz Farm Recent Developments

5.12 WH Group

5.12.1 WH Group Profile

5.12.2 WH Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 WH Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 WH Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 WH Group Recent Developments

5.13 CP Group

5.13.1 CP Group Profile

5.13.2 CP Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 CP Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 CP Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 CP Group Recent Developments

5.14 Wen’s Food Group

5.14.1 Wen’s Food Group Profile

5.14.2 Wen’s Food Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Wen’s Food Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Wen’s Food Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Wen’s Food Group Recent Developments

5.15 Triumph Foods

5.15.1 Triumph Foods Profile

5.15.2 Triumph Foods Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Triumph Foods Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Triumph Foods Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Triumph Foods Recent Developments

5.16 BRF

5.16.1 BRF Profile

5.16.2 BRF Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 BRF Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 BRF Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 BRF Recent Developments

5.17 NongHyup Agribusiness

5.17.1 NongHyup Agribusiness Profile

5.17.2 NongHyup Agribusiness Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 NongHyup Agribusiness Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 NongHyup Agribusiness Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 NongHyup Agribusiness Recent Developments

5.18 Cooperl Arc Atlantique

5.18.1 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Profile

5.18.2 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Recent Developments

5.19 The Maschhoffs

5.19.1 The Maschhoffs Profile

5.19.2 The Maschhoffs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 The Maschhoffs Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 The Maschhoffs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 The Maschhoffs Recent Developments

5.20 Seaboard Corp.

5.20.1 Seaboard Corp. Profile

5.20.2 Seaboard Corp. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Seaboard Corp. Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Seaboard Corp. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Seaboard Corp. Recent Developments

5.21 Vall Companys Grupo

5.21.1 Vall Companys Grupo Profile

5.21.2 Vall Companys Grupo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Vall Companys Grupo Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Vall Companys Grupo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Vall Companys Grupo Recent Developments

5.22 Global Pig Farms, inc.

5.22.1 Global Pig Farms, inc. Profile

5.22.2 Global Pig Farms, inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Global Pig Farms, inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Global Pig Farms, inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Global Pig Farms, inc. Recent Developments

5.23 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co

5.23.1 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Profile

5.23.2 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Recent Developments

5.24 Tang Ren Shen Group

5.24.1 Tang Ren Shen Group Profile

5.24.2 Tang Ren Shen Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Tang Ren Shen Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Tang Ren Shen Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Tang Ren Shen Group Recent Developments 6 North America Pig-Breeding and Raising by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Pig-Breeding and Raising by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Pig-Breeding and Raising by Players and by Application

8.1 China Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Pig-Breeding and Raising by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Pig-Breeding and Raising by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Pig-Breeding and Raising by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

