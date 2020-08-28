“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Short-Grain Rice Seed market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Short-Grain Rice Seed market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Leading Players

Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds, Kaveri, Mahyco, RiceTec, Krishidhan, Rasi Seeds, JK seeds, Syngenta, Longping High-tech, China National Seed, Grand Agriseeds, Dabei Nong Group, Hefei Fengle

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Short-Grain Rice Seed Segmentation by Product

Japonica Rice, Indica Rice

Short-Grain Rice Seed Segmentation by Application

, Agricultural Planting, Scientific and Research Planting

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Short-Grain Rice Seed market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Overview

1.1 Short-Grain Rice Seed Product Overview

1.2 Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Japonica Rice

1.2.2 Indica Rice

1.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Short-Grain Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Short-Grain Rice Seed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Short-Grain Rice Seed as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Short-Grain Rice Seed Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Short-Grain Rice Seed Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed by Application

4.1 Short-Grain Rice Seed Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural Planting

4.1.2 Scientific and Research Planting

4.2 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Short-Grain Rice Seed Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed by Application

4.5.2 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed by Application 5 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Short-Grain Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Short-Grain Rice Seed Business

10.1 Dupont Pioneer

10.1.1 Dupont Pioneer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dupont Pioneer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dupont Pioneer Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dupont Pioneer Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.1.5 Dupont Pioneer Recent Development

10.2 Bayer

10.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bayer Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.3 Nuziveedu Seeds

10.3.1 Nuziveedu Seeds Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nuziveedu Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nuziveedu Seeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nuziveedu Seeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.3.5 Nuziveedu Seeds Recent Development

10.4 Kaveri

10.4.1 Kaveri Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kaveri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kaveri Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kaveri Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.4.5 Kaveri Recent Development

10.5 Mahyco

10.5.1 Mahyco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mahyco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mahyco Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mahyco Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.5.5 Mahyco Recent Development

10.6 RiceTec

10.6.1 RiceTec Corporation Information

10.6.2 RiceTec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 RiceTec Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 RiceTec Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.6.5 RiceTec Recent Development

10.7 Krishidhan

10.7.1 Krishidhan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Krishidhan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Krishidhan Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Krishidhan Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.7.5 Krishidhan Recent Development

10.8 Rasi Seeds

10.8.1 Rasi Seeds Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rasi Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Rasi Seeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Rasi Seeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.8.5 Rasi Seeds Recent Development

10.9 JK seeds

10.9.1 JK seeds Corporation Information

10.9.2 JK seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 JK seeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 JK seeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.9.5 JK seeds Recent Development

10.10 Syngenta

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Short-Grain Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Syngenta Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Syngenta Recent Development

10.11 Longping High-tech

10.11.1 Longping High-tech Corporation Information

10.11.2 Longping High-tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Longping High-tech Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Longping High-tech Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.11.5 Longping High-tech Recent Development

10.12 China National Seed

10.12.1 China National Seed Corporation Information

10.12.2 China National Seed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 China National Seed Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 China National Seed Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.12.5 China National Seed Recent Development

10.13 Grand Agriseeds

10.13.1 Grand Agriseeds Corporation Information

10.13.2 Grand Agriseeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Grand Agriseeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Grand Agriseeds Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.13.5 Grand Agriseeds Recent Development

10.14 Dabei Nong Group

10.14.1 Dabei Nong Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dabei Nong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Dabei Nong Group Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dabei Nong Group Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.14.5 Dabei Nong Group Recent Development

10.15 Hefei Fengle

10.15.1 Hefei Fengle Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hefei Fengle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Hefei Fengle Short-Grain Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Hefei Fengle Short-Grain Rice Seed Products Offered

10.15.5 Hefei Fengle Recent Development 11 Short-Grain Rice Seed Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Short-Grain Rice Seed Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Short-Grain Rice Seed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

