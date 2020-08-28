“

Pig-Breeding and Raising Market

Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. It sheds light on how the global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Leading Players

In 2019, the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pig-Breeding and Raising market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pig-Breeding and Raising industry. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market in terms of revenue. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. The following players are covered in this report:, Tan Uyen Farm, Bosgoed-Brink Farm, Vuorinen Farm, Yangxiang Farm, Kropp Farm, Vissan Farm, Fuling Black Pig Farm, Tianzow Breeding, Reinke Farm, Shute Farm, Heinz Farm, WH Group, CP Group, Wen’s Food Group, Triumph Foods, BRF, NongHyup Agribusiness, Cooperl Arc Atlantique, The Maschhoffs, Seaboard Corp., Vall Companys Grupo, Global Pig Farms, inc., Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co, Tang Ren Shen Group Pig-Breeding and Raising

Pig-Breeding and Raising Segmentation by Product

, Farrow-to-Finish Production Systems, Farrow-to-Wean Production Systems, Feeder Pig Production Systems, Wean-to-Finish Production Systems, Seedstock Production Systems, Purebred Production Systems, Alternative Market Production Systems Pig-Breeding and Raising

Pig-Breeding and Raising Segmentation by Application

, B2B/Direct, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Butcher Shop/Wet Markets, Online Retailing

Table of Contents

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market in the next five years?

• Which segment will take the lead in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

• What has the average manufacturing cost?

• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

• Which company will show dominance in the global Pig-Breeding and Raising market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pig-Breeding and Raising Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Farrow-to-Finish Production Systems

1.4.3 Farrow-to-Wean Production Systems

1.4.4 Feeder Pig Production Systems

1.4.5 Wean-to-Finish Production Systems

1.4.6 Seedstock Production Systems

1.4.7 Purebred Production Systems

1.4.8 Alternative Market Production Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 B2B/Direct

1.5.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.5.5 Specialty Stores

1.5.6 Butcher Shop/Wet Markets

1.5.7 Online Retailing

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pig-Breeding and Raising Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pig-Breeding and Raising Industry

1.6.1.1 Pig-Breeding and Raising Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Pig-Breeding and Raising Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Pig-Breeding and Raising Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Pig-Breeding and Raising Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Pig-Breeding and Raising Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pig-Breeding and Raising Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Pig-Breeding and Raising Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pig-Breeding and Raising Revenue in 2019

3.3 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Pig-Breeding and Raising Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Pig-Breeding and Raising Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Pig-Breeding and Raising Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pig-Breeding and Raising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Pig-Breeding and Raising Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Pig-Breeding and Raising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Tan Uyen Farm

13.1.1 Tan Uyen Farm Company Details

13.1.2 Tan Uyen Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Tan Uyen Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.1.4 Tan Uyen Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Tan Uyen Farm Recent Development

13.2 Bosgoed-Brink Farm

13.2.1 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Company Details

13.2.2 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.2.4 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Bosgoed-Brink Farm Recent Development

13.3 Vuorinen Farm

13.3.1 Vuorinen Farm Company Details

13.3.2 Vuorinen Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Vuorinen Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.3.4 Vuorinen Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Vuorinen Farm Recent Development

13.4 Yangxiang Farm

13.4.1 Yangxiang Farm Company Details

13.4.2 Yangxiang Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Yangxiang Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.4.4 Yangxiang Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Yangxiang Farm Recent Development

13.5 Kropp Farm

13.5.1 Kropp Farm Company Details

13.5.2 Kropp Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Kropp Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.5.4 Kropp Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Kropp Farm Recent Development

13.6 Vissan Farm

13.6.1 Vissan Farm Company Details

13.6.2 Vissan Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Vissan Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.6.4 Vissan Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Vissan Farm Recent Development

13.7 Fuling Black Pig Farm

13.7.1 Fuling Black Pig Farm Company Details

13.7.2 Fuling Black Pig Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Fuling Black Pig Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.7.4 Fuling Black Pig Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fuling Black Pig Farm Recent Development

13.8 Tianzow Breeding

13.8.1 Tianzow Breeding Company Details

13.8.2 Tianzow Breeding Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Tianzow Breeding Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.8.4 Tianzow Breeding Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Tianzow Breeding Recent Development

13.9 Reinke Farm

13.9.1 Reinke Farm Company Details

13.9.2 Reinke Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Reinke Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.9.4 Reinke Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Reinke Farm Recent Development

13.10 Shute Farm

13.10.1 Shute Farm Company Details

13.10.2 Shute Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Shute Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

13.10.4 Shute Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Shute Farm Recent Development

13.11 Heinz Farm

10.11.1 Heinz Farm Company Details

10.11.2 Heinz Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Heinz Farm Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.11.4 Heinz Farm Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Heinz Farm Recent Development

13.12 WH Group

10.12.1 WH Group Company Details

10.12.2 WH Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 WH Group Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.12.4 WH Group Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 WH Group Recent Development

13.13 CP Group

10.13.1 CP Group Company Details

10.13.2 CP Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 CP Group Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.13.4 CP Group Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 CP Group Recent Development

13.14 Wen’s Food Group

10.14.1 Wen’s Food Group Company Details

10.14.2 Wen’s Food Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Wen’s Food Group Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.14.4 Wen’s Food Group Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Wen’s Food Group Recent Development

13.15 Triumph Foods

10.15.1 Triumph Foods Company Details

10.15.2 Triumph Foods Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Triumph Foods Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.15.4 Triumph Foods Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Triumph Foods Recent Development

13.16 BRF

10.16.1 BRF Company Details

10.16.2 BRF Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 BRF Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.16.4 BRF Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 BRF Recent Development

13.17 NongHyup Agribusiness

10.17.1 NongHyup Agribusiness Company Details

10.17.2 NongHyup Agribusiness Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 NongHyup Agribusiness Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.17.4 NongHyup Agribusiness Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 NongHyup Agribusiness Recent Development

13.18 Cooperl Arc Atlantique

10.18.1 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Company Details

10.18.2 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.18.4 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Cooperl Arc Atlantique Recent Development

13.19 The Maschhoffs

10.19.1 The Maschhoffs Company Details

10.19.2 The Maschhoffs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 The Maschhoffs Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.19.4 The Maschhoffs Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 The Maschhoffs Recent Development

13.20 Seaboard Corp.

10.20.1 Seaboard Corp. Company Details

10.20.2 Seaboard Corp. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Seaboard Corp. Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.20.4 Seaboard Corp. Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Seaboard Corp. Recent Development

13.21 Vall Companys Grupo

10.21.1 Vall Companys Grupo Company Details

10.21.2 Vall Companys Grupo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Vall Companys Grupo Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.21.4 Vall Companys Grupo Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Vall Companys Grupo Recent Development

13.22 Global Pig Farms, inc.

10.22.1 Global Pig Farms, inc. Company Details

10.22.2 Global Pig Farms, inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Global Pig Farms, inc. Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.22.4 Global Pig Farms, inc. Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Global Pig Farms, inc. Recent Development

13.23 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co

10.23.1 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Company Details

10.23.2 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.23.4 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Guang Ming Agricultural Livestock Breeding Co Recent Development

13.24 Tang Ren Shen Group

10.24.1 Tang Ren Shen Group Company Details

10.24.2 Tang Ren Shen Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Tang Ren Shen Group Pig-Breeding and Raising Introduction

10.24.4 Tang Ren Shen Group Revenue in Pig-Breeding and Raising Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Tang Ren Shen Group Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

