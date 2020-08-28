The report titled “DevOps Tool Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the DevOps Tool market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the DevOps Tool industry. Growth of the overall DevOps Tool market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

DevOps Tool Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the DevOps Tool industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the DevOps Tool market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type DevOps Tool market is segmented into

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps CapableMarket segmentation, Based on Application DevOps Tool market is segmented into

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector