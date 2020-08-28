The global Phototherapy equipment market is segmented into by product type:-portable LED lamps, bed type LED lamps, neonatal incubators with LED lamps; by application:-skin disease treatment, neonatal jaundice management; by equipment types:-LED-based phototherapy equipment, conventional phototherapy equipment, fiber optic phototherapy equipment; by end-user:-hospitals, clinics, home care settings and by regions. Phototherapy equipment market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The existing conditions of skin disorders across the globe have generated demand for the phototherapy equipment market. The escalating incidence of neonatal jaundice throughout the developed and developing countries had propelled the market, along with the technological advancements. Skin Disease Treatment is anticipated to govern the phototherapy equipment market on account of prevailing incidence of severe skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis and acne. The growing severity of skin diseases and disorders are providing a healthy market growth of global phototherapy equipment market in forecast period.

North America is leading the global phototherapy equipment market owing to increasing awareness among the people towards the use of new technologies that will offer a profitable market for phototherapy equipment. The supremacy of the region is credited by various factors such as the rising occurrence of neonatal jaundice and skin diseases. Besides this, overall the region boosts high level of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide a robust growth of the global phototherapy equipment market owing to the rising preterm birth in developing nations and investment in upgrading distribution channels. Request Sample Pages

Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases

Skin Disease Treatment is anticipated to govern the phototherapy equipment market on account of prevailing incidence of severe skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis and acne. UV B is the most common type of phototherapy for treatment of skin related diseases. The existing conditions of skin disorders across the globe have generated demand for the phototherapy equipment market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

However, use of alternative mode of treatment such as topical and systemic therapy is restraining the phototherapy equipment market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global phototherapy equipment market which includes company profiling of Koninklijke Philips, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neo tech Medical Systems Private, Ltd., Honle UV America, Inc., Favoro Health Projects spa, Solarc Systems, Inc., Arjo huntlleigh, GE Healthcare, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Natus Medical Incorporated. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global aerospace fasteners market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

