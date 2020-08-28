Scars Treatment Market By Type (Keloid Scars, Hypertrophic Scars, Others), Product (Topical, Injectables, Laser), ), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Scars Treatment Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High prevalence of skin diseases and rising cases of road accidents and burn injuries are some factors that act as drivers for growth of the market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global scars treatment market are Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BirchBioMed, Smith & Nephew, Merz Pharma, Lumenis, Perrigo Company plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB,., CCA Industries, Inc., Newmedical Technology Inc., Suneva Medical, Stratpharma AG, OLIX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Geomedics Pharma, Vicore Pharma Holding AB, Nidus Pharma Pvt. Ltd.,., Sientra, Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bausch Health, Bayer AG among others.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-scars-treatment-market

Market Definition:

Scarring is a process of wound repair. Scar tissues are responsible for formation of scars. Scars can be causes by skin injuries, surgeries, acne and other skin diseases. The injury to the deeper layer of skin i.e. dermis, gives rise to formation of scars. Different types of scars such as keloid scar and acne scars require different types of treatments.

The incidence of keloid scar is most common in Polynesian and Chinese persons than in Indian and Malaysian persons. An estimated of 16% of black African people are reported for keloid scar.

Market Drivers

Advanced technological developments such as laser therapy for scar treatment will drive the market growth

Rising cases of road accidents burn injuries brings a high demand for cosmetic surgeries; this is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing prevalence and incidence of skin diseases and growing consciousness about aesthetic appearance will also surge the market growth

Increasing promotions of scar treatment products on internet and E-commerce is widely contributing in the demand of this market

Market Restraints

Side effects associated with scar treatment can hamper the market growth

High cost therapies for scar treatment restrains the market growth

Lack of skilled people in performing the scar treatment procedures also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth in the forecast period

Table of Content: Global Scars Treatment Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Scars Treatment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Scars Treatment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Scars Treatment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-scars-treatment-market

Segmentation: Global Scars Treatment Market

By Type

Keloid Scars

Hypertrophic Scars

Others

By Treatment

Topical Medications

Cryotherapy

Laser Therapy

Others

By Product

Topical Topical Creams, Gels Silicon Sheets Others

Injectable

Laser CO2 Laser, Pulse-dyed Laser, Others



By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, BirchBioMed announced the beginning of a study for FS2, an anti-fibrotic platform therapy used for management of keloid scars. This therapy facilitates the breakdown of scars by preventing excess buildup of proteins. The development of FS2 therapy brings a potential scar treatment option and also increases the market size of the company by production and development of the product.

In October 2018, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the positive results of a study on HOCl (hypochlorous acid), used for management of hypertrophic and keloid scars. The HOCL and silicone gel combination therapy resulted improvement in parameters of hypertrophic scar such as pain and itch. This potential therapy for scar treatment will provide the commercial and technology progress and improvement in financial performance to the company.

Competitive Analysis:

Global scars treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global scars treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global scars treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Order a Copy of This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-scars-treatment-market