Key Players of the Global Grow Light Market

AeroFarms, Royal Philips, General Electric, Osram Licht, Gavita Holland, Lumigrow, Heliospectra, Iwasaki Electric, Illumitex, Hortilux Schreder, Sunlight Supply, etc.

Global Grow Light Market: Segmentation by Product

High Intensity Discharge (HID), LED, Fluorescent, Plasma

Global Grow Light Market: Segmentation by Application

, Indoor Farming, Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Others

Global Grow Light Market: Segmentation by Region

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Grow Light Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Grow Light

1.2 Grow Light Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grow Light Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID)

1.2.3 LED

1.2.4 Fluorescent

1.2.5 Plasma

1.3 Grow Light Segment by Application

1.3.1 Grow Light Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Indoor Farming

1.3.3 Vertical Farming

1.3.4 Commercial Greenhouse

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Grow Light Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Grow Light Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Grow Light Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Grow Light Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Grow Light Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Grow Light Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Grow Light Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Grow Light Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Grow Light Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Grow Light Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Grow Light Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Grow Light Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Grow Light Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Grow Light Production

3.4.1 North America Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Grow Light Production

3.5.1 Europe Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Grow Light Production

3.6.1 China Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Grow Light Production

3.7.1 Japan Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Grow Light Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Grow Light Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Grow Light Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Grow Light Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Grow Light Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Grow Light Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Grow Light Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Grow Light Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Grow Light Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Grow Light Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Grow Light Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Grow Light Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Grow Light Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Grow Light Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grow Light Business

7.1 AeroFarms

7.1.1 AeroFarms Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 AeroFarms Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AeroFarms Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 AeroFarms Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Royal Philips

7.2.1 Royal Philips Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Royal Philips Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Royal Philips Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Royal Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 General Electric

7.3.1 General Electric Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 General Electric Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 General Electric Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Osram Licht

7.4.1 Osram Licht Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Osram Licht Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Osram Licht Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Osram Licht Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Gavita Holland

7.5.1 Gavita Holland Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gavita Holland Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Gavita Holland Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Gavita Holland Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lumigrow

7.6.1 Lumigrow Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lumigrow Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lumigrow Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Lumigrow Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Heliospectra

7.7.1 Heliospectra Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Heliospectra Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Heliospectra Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Heliospectra Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Iwasaki Electric

7.8.1 Iwasaki Electric Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Iwasaki Electric Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Iwasaki Electric Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Iwasaki Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Illumitex

7.9.1 Illumitex Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Illumitex Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Illumitex Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Illumitex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hortilux Schreder

7.10.1 Hortilux Schreder Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hortilux Schreder Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hortilux Schreder Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Hortilux Schreder Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sunlight Supply

7.11.1 Sunlight Supply Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Sunlight Supply Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Sunlight Supply Grow Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Sunlight Supply Main Business and Markets Served 8 Grow Light Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Grow Light Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Grow Light

8.4 Grow Light Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Grow Light Distributors List

9.3 Grow Light Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Grow Light (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Grow Light (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Grow Light (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Grow Light Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Grow Light Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Grow Light Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Grow Light Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Grow Light Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Grow Light

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Grow Light by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Grow Light by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Grow Light by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Grow Light 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Grow Light by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Grow Light by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Grow Light by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Grow Light by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

