The report titled Remote Sensing Technologies Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Remote Sensing Technologies market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Remote Sensing Technologies industry. Growth of the overall Remote Sensing Technologies market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Remote Sensing Technologies Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Remote Sensing Technologies industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Remote Sensing Technologies market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Remote Sensing Technologies market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Airborne Platforms

Aquatic Platforms

Space-based Platforms

Terrestrial Platforms

Mobile Terrestrial Platforms

EarthscopeMarket segmentation, Remote Sensing Technologies market segmented on the basis of Application:

Climate Research

Disaster Management

Energy

Forestry

Hydrology

Infrastructure

Oceanography

Security

Other The major players profiled in this report include:

Thales Group

Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc.

Raytheon Co.

DigitalGlobe

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Planet Labs Inc.

Remote Sensing Solutions Inc.

Leica Geosystems Holdings AG

Mitsubishi

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Ball Aerospace

Antrix Corp

General Dynamics Corp.