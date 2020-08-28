A market research conducted in this Latin America Feed Additives Market report aids in improving and modifying the products so that future products present more satisfaction to the valuable customers. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work in-depth to formulate this Latin America Feed Additives Market research report. The company profiles of all the top players and brands that are leading the Latin America Feed Additives Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are revealed in this market report.

Feed additives market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,198,638.51 thousand by 2027.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Latin America Feed Additives. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

Latin America Feed Additives Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Latin America Feed Additives Market report are Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panamá, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Rest of Latin America.

Leading Latin America Feed Additives manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Lucta, Cargill, Incorporated, TECHNA SA, Cytozyme Laboratories, pancosma (A Subsidiary of ADM), Kemin Industries, Inc., Tate & Lyle, Adisseo, BARENTZ, Prinova Group LLC (A Subsidiary of NAGASE & CO., LTD.), Norel S.A., DuPONT, Bentoli, Alltech, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Minervet S.A., Global Animal Products, YesSinergy, Trouw Nutrition, Vetanco, BASF SE, DSM, BEHN MEYER, Kerry Group plc, Jefo, Balchem Inc., Novozymes, Zinpro Corporation, BioResource International, Inc., BioMar Group (A Subsidiary of Schouw & Co.) , Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, AB Vista (A Subsidiary of Associated British Foods plc), Dr. Bata Zrt. among others.

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs. Falling prices of the Latin America Feed Additives Strict government norms along with administrative support and R&D subsidization. Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.



