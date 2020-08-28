IoT Service Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT Service market for 2020-2025.

The “IoT Service Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the IoT Service industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle . Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3Market segmentation, On the basis of the end users/applications,

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare