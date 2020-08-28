“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Gas Water Heaters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Gas Water Heaters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Research Report: AO Smith, Bosch, Chronomite, Eccotemp, EcoSmart, Marey, Noritz, Rinnai, Stiebel, Rheem, Takagi
Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Types: Tank
Tankless
Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Applications: Household
Commercial
The Residential Gas Water Heaters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Residential Gas Water Heaters market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Gas Water Heaters industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Gas Water Heaters market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Residential Gas Water Heaters Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Residential Gas Water Heaters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Tank
1.4.3 Tankless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Residential Gas Water Heaters Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Residential Gas Water Heaters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Residential Gas Water Heaters Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Residential Gas Water Heaters Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Residential Gas Water Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Residential Gas Water Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Residential Gas Water Heaters Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Residential Gas Water Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Residential Gas Water Heaters Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Residential Gas Water Heaters Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Residential Gas Water Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Gas Water Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Gas Water Heaters Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Gas Water Heaters Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AO Smith
12.1.1 AO Smith Corporation Information
12.1.2 AO Smith Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AO Smith Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 AO Smith Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.1.5 AO Smith Recent Development
12.2 Bosch
12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Bosch Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.2.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.3 Chronomite
12.3.1 Chronomite Corporation Information
12.3.2 Chronomite Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Chronomite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Chronomite Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.3.5 Chronomite Recent Development
12.4 Eccotemp
12.4.1 Eccotemp Corporation Information
12.4.2 Eccotemp Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Eccotemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Eccotemp Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.4.5 Eccotemp Recent Development
12.5 EcoSmart
12.5.1 EcoSmart Corporation Information
12.5.2 EcoSmart Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 EcoSmart Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 EcoSmart Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.5.5 EcoSmart Recent Development
12.6 Marey
12.6.1 Marey Corporation Information
12.6.2 Marey Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Marey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Marey Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.6.5 Marey Recent Development
12.7 Noritz
12.7.1 Noritz Corporation Information
12.7.2 Noritz Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Noritz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Noritz Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.7.5 Noritz Recent Development
12.8 Rinnai
12.8.1 Rinnai Corporation Information
12.8.2 Rinnai Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Rinnai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Rinnai Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.8.5 Rinnai Recent Development
12.9 Stiebel
12.9.1 Stiebel Corporation Information
12.9.2 Stiebel Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Stiebel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Stiebel Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.9.5 Stiebel Recent Development
12.10 Rheem
12.10.1 Rheem Corporation Information
12.10.2 Rheem Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Rheem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Rheem Residential Gas Water Heaters Products Offered
12.10.5 Rheem Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Residential Gas Water Heaters Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Residential Gas Water Heaters Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
