“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2106544/global-and-united-states-transmission-densitometers-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Research Report: Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., OSG Corp., Sandvik AB, YG 1, Addison & Co. Ltd., Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc., Bohler-Uddeholm Corp., Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd., Erasteel SAS, Greenfield Industries Inc., Guhring KG, Jore Corp., Kennametal Inc., Minnesota Twist Drill Inc., Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd., Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd., Somta Tools Pty Ltd., Sutton Tools Pty Ltd., Tiangong International Co. Ltd., Tivoly SA, Viking Drill and Tool Inc.
High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Types: High-speed Steel Milling Tools
High-speed Steel Drilling Tools
High-speed Steel Tapping Tools
High-speed Steel Reaming & Counterboring Tools
High-speed Steel Gear Cutting Tools
High-speed Steel Broaching Tools
High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Applications: Automobile Industry
Aircraft Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Machinery Industry
Other
The High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2106544/global-and-united-states-transmission-densitometers-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 High-speed Steel Milling Tools
1.4.3 High-speed Steel Drilling Tools
1.4.4 High-speed Steel Tapping Tools
1.4.5 High-speed Steel Reaming & Counterboring Tools
1.4.6 High-speed Steel Gear Cutting Tools
1.4.7 High-speed Steel Broaching Tools
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automobile Industry
1.5.3 Aircraft Industry
1.5.4 Oil & Gas Industry
1.5.5 Machinery Industry
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
12.1.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.1.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Recent Development
12.2 OSG Corp.
12.2.1 OSG Corp. Corporation Information
12.2.2 OSG Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 OSG Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 OSG Corp. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.2.5 OSG Corp. Recent Development
12.3 Sandvik AB
12.3.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sandvik AB Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sandvik AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Sandvik AB High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.3.5 Sandvik AB Recent Development
12.4 YG 1
12.4.1 YG 1 Corporation Information
12.4.2 YG 1 Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 YG 1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 YG 1 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.4.5 YG 1 Recent Development
12.5 Addison & Co. Ltd.
12.5.1 Addison & Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.5.2 Addison & Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Addison & Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Addison & Co. Ltd. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.5.5 Addison & Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc.
12.6.1 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. Corporation Information
12.6.2 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.6.5 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp.
12.7.1 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.7.5 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. Recent Development
12.8 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd.
12.8.1 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.8.2 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.8.5 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Erasteel SAS
12.9.1 Erasteel SAS Corporation Information
12.9.2 Erasteel SAS Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Erasteel SAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Erasteel SAS High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.9.5 Erasteel SAS Recent Development
12.10 Greenfield Industries Inc.
12.10.1 Greenfield Industries Inc. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Greenfield Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Greenfield Industries Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Greenfield Industries Inc. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.10.5 Greenfield Industries Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
12.11.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Products Offered
12.11.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Recent Development
12.12 Jore Corp.
12.12.1 Jore Corp. Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jore Corp. Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Jore Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Jore Corp. Products Offered
12.12.5 Jore Corp. Recent Development
12.13 Kennametal Inc.
12.13.1 Kennametal Inc. Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kennametal Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Kennametal Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kennametal Inc. Products Offered
12.13.5 Kennametal Inc. Recent Development
12.14 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc.
12.14.1 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. Corporation Information
12.14.2 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. Products Offered
12.14.5 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. Recent Development
12.15 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd.
12.15.1 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.15.2 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. Products Offered
12.15.5 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.16 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd.
12.16.1 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. Products Offered
12.16.5 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.17 Somta Tools Pty Ltd.
12.17.1 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. Corporation Information
12.17.2 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. Products Offered
12.17.5 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. Recent Development
12.18 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd.
12.18.1 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. Products Offered
12.18.5 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. Recent Development
12.19 Tiangong International Co. Ltd.
12.19.1 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.19.2 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. Products Offered
12.19.5 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.20 Tivoly SA
12.20.1 Tivoly SA Corporation Information
12.20.2 Tivoly SA Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Tivoly SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Tivoly SA Products Offered
12.20.5 Tivoly SA Recent Development
12.21 Viking Drill and Tool Inc.
12.21.1 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. Corporation Information
12.21.2 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. Products Offered
12.21.5 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 High-speed Steel Metal-cutting Tools Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”