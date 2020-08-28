“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Hoist Liftruck Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hoist Liftruck market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hoist Liftruck market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hoist Liftruck market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hoist Liftruck market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hoist Liftruck report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hoist Liftruck report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hoist Liftruck market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hoist Liftruck market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hoist Liftruck market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hoist Liftruck market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hoist Liftruck market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hoist Liftruck Market Research Report: Mitsubishi, Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, TRACTEL, PLANETA, Hitachi, KAWASAKI, J.D. Neuhaus, TOYO, ABUS, Imer International, VERLINDE, DAESAN, ABLE FORGE, Endo Kogyo, Beijing Lieying, Shanghai Yiying, Xi’an Liba, TBM, Jungheinrich
Hoist Liftruck Market Types: Manual Hoists
Electric Hoists
Hydraulic Hoists
Hoist Liftruck Market Applications: Factories
Construction
Marinas & Shipyards
Mining & Excavating Operation
Warehouse
Others
The Hoist Liftruck Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hoist Liftruck market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hoist Liftruck market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hoist Liftruck market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hoist Liftruck industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hoist Liftruck market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hoist Liftruck market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hoist Liftruck market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hoist Liftruck Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Hoist Liftruck Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Manual Hoists
1.4.3 Electric Hoists
1.4.4 Hydraulic Hoists
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Factories
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Marinas & Shipyards
1.5.5 Mining & Excavating Operation
1.5.6 Warehouse
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Hoist Liftruck Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Hoist Liftruck Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Hoist Liftruck Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Hoist Liftruck Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hoist Liftruck Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Hoist Liftruck Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Hoist Liftruck Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hoist Liftruck Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Hoist Liftruck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Hoist Liftruck Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Hoist Liftruck Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Hoist Liftruck Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Hoist Liftruck Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Hoist Liftruck Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Hoist Liftruck Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Hoist Liftruck Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Hoist Liftruck Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Hoist Liftruck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Hoist Liftruck Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Hoist Liftruck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Mitsubishi
12.1.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
12.1.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Mitsubishi Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.1.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
12.2 Columbus McKinnon
12.2.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information
12.2.2 Columbus McKinnon Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Columbus McKinnon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Columbus McKinnon Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.2.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Development
12.3 Kito
12.3.1 Kito Corporation Information
12.3.2 Kito Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Kito Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Kito Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.3.5 Kito Recent Development
12.4 Terex
12.4.1 Terex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Terex Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Terex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Terex Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.4.5 Terex Recent Development
12.5 Konecranes
12.5.1 Konecranes Corporation Information
12.5.2 Konecranes Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Konecranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Konecranes Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.5.5 Konecranes Recent Development
12.6 Ingersoll Rand
12.6.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information
12.6.2 Ingersoll Rand Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ingersoll Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Ingersoll Rand Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.6.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development
12.7 TRACTEL
12.7.1 TRACTEL Corporation Information
12.7.2 TRACTEL Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 TRACTEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 TRACTEL Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.7.5 TRACTEL Recent Development
12.8 PLANETA
12.8.1 PLANETA Corporation Information
12.8.2 PLANETA Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PLANETA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 PLANETA Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.8.5 PLANETA Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi
12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Hitachi Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.10 KAWASAKI
12.10.1 KAWASAKI Corporation Information
12.10.2 KAWASAKI Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 KAWASAKI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 KAWASAKI Hoist Liftruck Products Offered
12.10.5 KAWASAKI Recent Development
12.12 TOYO
12.12.1 TOYO Corporation Information
12.12.2 TOYO Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 TOYO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 TOYO Products Offered
12.12.5 TOYO Recent Development
12.13 ABUS
12.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information
12.13.2 ABUS Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 ABUS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 ABUS Products Offered
12.13.5 ABUS Recent Development
12.14 Imer International
12.14.1 Imer International Corporation Information
12.14.2 Imer International Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Imer International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Imer International Products Offered
12.14.5 Imer International Recent Development
12.15 VERLINDE
12.15.1 VERLINDE Corporation Information
12.15.2 VERLINDE Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 VERLINDE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 VERLINDE Products Offered
12.15.5 VERLINDE Recent Development
12.16 DAESAN
12.16.1 DAESAN Corporation Information
12.16.2 DAESAN Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 DAESAN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 DAESAN Products Offered
12.16.5 DAESAN Recent Development
12.17 ABLE FORGE
12.17.1 ABLE FORGE Corporation Information
12.17.2 ABLE FORGE Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 ABLE FORGE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 ABLE FORGE Products Offered
12.17.5 ABLE FORGE Recent Development
12.18 Endo Kogyo
12.18.1 Endo Kogyo Corporation Information
12.18.2 Endo Kogyo Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Endo Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Endo Kogyo Products Offered
12.18.5 Endo Kogyo Recent Development
12.19 Beijing Lieying
12.19.1 Beijing Lieying Corporation Information
12.19.2 Beijing Lieying Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Beijing Lieying Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Beijing Lieying Products Offered
12.19.5 Beijing Lieying Recent Development
12.20 Shanghai Yiying
12.20.1 Shanghai Yiying Corporation Information
12.20.2 Shanghai Yiying Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Shanghai Yiying Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Shanghai Yiying Products Offered
12.20.5 Shanghai Yiying Recent Development
12.21 Xi’an Liba
12.21.1 Xi’an Liba Corporation Information
12.21.2 Xi’an Liba Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Xi’an Liba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Xi’an Liba Products Offered
12.21.5 Xi’an Liba Recent Development
12.22 TBM
12.22.1 TBM Corporation Information
12.22.2 TBM Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 TBM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 TBM Products Offered
12.22.5 TBM Recent Development
12.23 Jungheinrich
12.23.1 Jungheinrich Corporation Information
12.23.2 Jungheinrich Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Jungheinrich Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Jungheinrich Products Offered
12.23.5 Jungheinrich Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hoist Liftruck Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Hoist Liftruck Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
