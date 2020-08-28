“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Hoist Liftruck Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hoist Liftruck market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hoist Liftruck market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hoist Liftruck market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hoist Liftruck market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hoist Liftruck report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hoist Liftruck report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hoist Liftruck market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hoist Liftruck market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hoist Liftruck market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hoist Liftruck market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hoist Liftruck market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hoist Liftruck Market Research Report: Mitsubishi, Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, TRACTEL, PLANETA, Hitachi, KAWASAKI, J.D. Neuhaus, TOYO, ABUS, Imer International, VERLINDE, DAESAN, ABLE FORGE, Endo Kogyo, Beijing Lieying, Shanghai Yiying, Xi’an Liba, TBM, Jungheinrich

Hoist Liftruck Market Types: Manual Hoists

Electric Hoists

Hydraulic Hoists



Hoist Liftruck Market Applications: Factories

Construction

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others



The Hoist Liftruck Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hoist Liftruck market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hoist Liftruck market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hoist Liftruck market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hoist Liftruck industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hoist Liftruck market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hoist Liftruck market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hoist Liftruck market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hoist Liftruck Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Hoist Liftruck Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Manual Hoists

1.4.3 Electric Hoists

1.4.4 Hydraulic Hoists

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Factories

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Marinas & Shipyards

1.5.5 Mining & Excavating Operation

1.5.6 Warehouse

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Hoist Liftruck Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Hoist Liftruck Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Hoist Liftruck Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hoist Liftruck Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hoist Liftruck Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hoist Liftruck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hoist Liftruck Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hoist Liftruck Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hoist Liftruck Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Hoist Liftruck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Hoist Liftruck Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Hoist Liftruck Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Hoist Liftruck Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hoist Liftruck Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Hoist Liftruck Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Hoist Liftruck Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Hoist Liftruck Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Hoist Liftruck Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Hoist Liftruck Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Hoist Liftruck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Hoist Liftruck Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Hoist Liftruck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Hoist Liftruck Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Hoist Liftruck Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Hoist Liftruck Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist Liftruck Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mitsubishi

12.1.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Mitsubishi Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.2 Columbus McKinnon

12.2.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Columbus McKinnon Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Columbus McKinnon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Columbus McKinnon Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.2.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Development

12.3 Kito

12.3.1 Kito Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kito Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kito Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Kito Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.3.5 Kito Recent Development

12.4 Terex

12.4.1 Terex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Terex Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Terex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Terex Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.4.5 Terex Recent Development

12.5 Konecranes

12.5.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

12.5.2 Konecranes Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Konecranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Konecranes Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.5.5 Konecranes Recent Development

12.6 Ingersoll Rand

12.6.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ingersoll Rand Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ingersoll Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ingersoll Rand Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.6.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development

12.7 TRACTEL

12.7.1 TRACTEL Corporation Information

12.7.2 TRACTEL Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 TRACTEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 TRACTEL Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.7.5 TRACTEL Recent Development

12.8 PLANETA

12.8.1 PLANETA Corporation Information

12.8.2 PLANETA Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 PLANETA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 PLANETA Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.8.5 PLANETA Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hitachi Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 KAWASAKI

12.10.1 KAWASAKI Corporation Information

12.10.2 KAWASAKI Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 KAWASAKI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 KAWASAKI Hoist Liftruck Products Offered

12.10.5 KAWASAKI Recent Development

12.12 TOYO

12.12.1 TOYO Corporation Information

12.12.2 TOYO Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 TOYO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 TOYO Products Offered

12.12.5 TOYO Recent Development

12.13 ABUS

12.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information

12.13.2 ABUS Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 ABUS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 ABUS Products Offered

12.13.5 ABUS Recent Development

12.14 Imer International

12.14.1 Imer International Corporation Information

12.14.2 Imer International Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Imer International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Imer International Products Offered

12.14.5 Imer International Recent Development

12.15 VERLINDE

12.15.1 VERLINDE Corporation Information

12.15.2 VERLINDE Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 VERLINDE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 VERLINDE Products Offered

12.15.5 VERLINDE Recent Development

12.16 DAESAN

12.16.1 DAESAN Corporation Information

12.16.2 DAESAN Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 DAESAN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 DAESAN Products Offered

12.16.5 DAESAN Recent Development

12.17 ABLE FORGE

12.17.1 ABLE FORGE Corporation Information

12.17.2 ABLE FORGE Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 ABLE FORGE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 ABLE FORGE Products Offered

12.17.5 ABLE FORGE Recent Development

12.18 Endo Kogyo

12.18.1 Endo Kogyo Corporation Information

12.18.2 Endo Kogyo Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Endo Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Endo Kogyo Products Offered

12.18.5 Endo Kogyo Recent Development

12.19 Beijing Lieying

12.19.1 Beijing Lieying Corporation Information

12.19.2 Beijing Lieying Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Beijing Lieying Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Beijing Lieying Products Offered

12.19.5 Beijing Lieying Recent Development

12.20 Shanghai Yiying

12.20.1 Shanghai Yiying Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shanghai Yiying Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Shanghai Yiying Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Shanghai Yiying Products Offered

12.20.5 Shanghai Yiying Recent Development

12.21 Xi’an Liba

12.21.1 Xi’an Liba Corporation Information

12.21.2 Xi’an Liba Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Xi’an Liba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Xi’an Liba Products Offered

12.21.5 Xi’an Liba Recent Development

12.22 TBM

12.22.1 TBM Corporation Information

12.22.2 TBM Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 TBM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 TBM Products Offered

12.22.5 TBM Recent Development

12.23 Jungheinrich

12.23.1 Jungheinrich Corporation Information

12.23.2 Jungheinrich Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Jungheinrich Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Jungheinrich Products Offered

12.23.5 Jungheinrich Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hoist Liftruck Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hoist Liftruck Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

