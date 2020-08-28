“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Fare Collection Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Fare Collection Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Research Report: Advanced Card Systems, Atos, Cubic Transportation Systems, Fare Logistics, GMV, LG Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corp, Samsung, Scheidt & Bachmann, Siemens, Sony Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Thales Group, Trapeze Group, Vix Technology
Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Segmentation by Product: Magnetic Strip
Smart Cards
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Segmentation by Application: Subway Station
Cinema
Stadium
TRAIN STATION
Airport
Other
The Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automatic Fare Collection Systems market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Fare Collection Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Fare Collection Systems market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automatic Fare Collection Systems Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Magnetic Strip
1.4.3 Smart Cards
1.4.4 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Subway Station
1.5.3 Cinema
1.5.4 Stadium
1.5.5 TRAIN STATION
1.5.6 Airport
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Fare Collection Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection Systems Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Fare Collection Systems Revenue in 2019
3.3 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automatic Fare Collection Systems Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Automatic Fare Collection Systems Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Automatic Fare Collection Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Advanced Card Systems
13.1.1 Advanced Card Systems Company Details
13.1.2 Advanced Card Systems Business Overview
13.1.3 Advanced Card Systems Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.1.4 Advanced Card Systems Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Advanced Card Systems Recent Development
13.2 Atos
13.2.1 Atos Company Details
13.2.2 Atos Business Overview
13.2.3 Atos Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.2.4 Atos Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Atos Recent Development
13.3 Cubic Transportation Systems
13.3.1 Cubic Transportation Systems Company Details
13.3.2 Cubic Transportation Systems Business Overview
13.3.3 Cubic Transportation Systems Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.3.4 Cubic Transportation Systems Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Cubic Transportation Systems Recent Development
13.4 Fare Logistics
13.4.1 Fare Logistics Company Details
13.4.2 Fare Logistics Business Overview
13.4.3 Fare Logistics Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.4.4 Fare Logistics Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Fare Logistics Recent Development
13.5 GMV
13.5.1 GMV Company Details
13.5.2 GMV Business Overview
13.5.3 GMV Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.5.4 GMV Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 GMV Recent Development
13.6 LG Corporation
13.6.1 LG Corporation Company Details
13.6.2 LG Corporation Business Overview
13.6.3 LG Corporation Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.6.4 LG Corporation Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 LG Corporation Recent Development
13.7 NXP Semiconductors
13.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
13.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview
13.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
13.8 Omron Corp
13.8.1 Omron Corp Company Details
13.8.2 Omron Corp Business Overview
13.8.3 Omron Corp Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.8.4 Omron Corp Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Omron Corp Recent Development
13.9 Samsung
13.9.1 Samsung Company Details
13.9.2 Samsung Business Overview
13.9.3 Samsung Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.9.4 Samsung Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Samsung Recent Development
13.10 Scheidt & Bachmann
13.10.1 Scheidt & Bachmann Company Details
13.10.2 Scheidt & Bachmann Business Overview
13.10.3 Scheidt & Bachmann Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
13.10.4 Scheidt & Bachmann Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Scheidt & Bachmann Recent Development
13.11 Siemens
10.11.1 Siemens Company Details
10.11.2 Siemens Business Overview
10.11.3 Siemens Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
10.11.4 Siemens Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.12 Sony Corporation
10.12.1 Sony Corporation Company Details
10.12.2 Sony Corporation Business Overview
10.12.3 Sony Corporation Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
10.12.4 Sony Corporation Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development
13.13 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
10.13.1 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Company Details
10.13.2 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Business Overview
10.13.3 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
10.13.4 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited Recent Development
13.14 Thales Group
10.14.1 Thales Group Company Details
10.14.2 Thales Group Business Overview
10.14.3 Thales Group Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
10.14.4 Thales Group Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Thales Group Recent Development
13.15 Trapeze Group
10.15.1 Trapeze Group Company Details
10.15.2 Trapeze Group Business Overview
10.15.3 Trapeze Group Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
10.15.4 Trapeze Group Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Trapeze Group Recent Development
13.16 Vix Technology
10.16.1 Vix Technology Company Details
10.16.2 Vix Technology Business Overview
10.16.3 Vix Technology Automatic Fare Collection Systems Introduction
10.16.4 Vix Technology Revenue in Automatic Fare Collection Systems Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Vix Technology Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
