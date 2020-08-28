The communication service provides (CSPs) the necessity to implement convergent billing solutions in order to improve overall profit and efficiency. The real-time integrated service that provides a combined bill for every service user is known as a convergent billing solution. CSPs break all the barriers of the billing systems and vertical charging and provides quick services and decision making. The convergent billing solutions provide flawless transfer of data to the user and other devices by spectrum, and it spreads its service procedures to its end users.

Some of the key players of Convergent Billing Market:

AMDOCS, Alepo Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CSG International, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, Nexign, Optiva Inc., SAP SE, STL – Sterlite Technologies Limited

Convergent Billing Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Convergent Billing key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Convergent Billing market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Component Segmentation:

Solution, Service

Deployment Segmentation:

Cloud, On-Premise

Major Regions play vital role in Convergent Billing market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

