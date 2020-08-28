(GLOBAL NEWS) — Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “Automotive Aftermarket Market Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast.”

Automotive aftermarket market is expected to witnessing market growth at a rate of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive aftermarket market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Automotive Aftermarket Market report deeply attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The report has explained in-depth market insights about market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers driving the market. This Global market research report also supports to secure economies in the distribution of products and find out the best way of approaching the potential. The Automotive Aftermarket Market study report is evaluated mainly on two segments namely types and applications which cover all the analytical data for current and future markets.

Key Issues Addressed by Automotive Aftermarket Market: It is very significant to have segmentation analysis to figure out the essential factors of growth and development of the market in a particular sector. The report offers well summarized and reliable information about every segment of growth, development, production, demand, types, application of the specific product which will be useful for the player to focus and highlight.

Note – The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Automotive Aftermarket Market’ provides the analysis on impact on COVID-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID-19 Situation.

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive Aftermarket Market-leading players AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ASIMCO, Bridgestone Corporation, Gates Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Prestone Products Corporation., THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive Aftermarket Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automotive Aftermarket Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for the Automotive Aftermarket Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive aftermarket market is segmented on the basis of product, service channel, certification, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Automotive aftermarket market on the basis of product has been segmented as replacement parts, and accessories. Replacement parts have been further segmented into belt, brakes, clutch, electrical parts, lighting, electrical & AC parts, exhaust, filters, suspensions, transmission, and wiper parts. Accessories have been further segmented into car exteriors, and car interiors.

Based on service channel, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into DIY (do it yourself), DIFM (do it for me), and OE (delegating to OEM’s).

On the basis of certification, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into genuine parts, certified parts, and uncertified parts.

On the basis of distribution channel, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into offline distribution channel, and online distribution channel. Offline distribution channel has been further segmented into retailers, wholesalers & distributors. Retailers have been further sub segmented into repair shops, and OEMs.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Global industry.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Automotive Aftermarket Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Aftermarket Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

