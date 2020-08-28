“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Biomass Boiler market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biomass Boiler market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biomass Boiler report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biomass Boiler report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biomass Boiler market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biomass Boiler market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biomass Boiler market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biomass Boiler market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biomass Boiler market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biomass Boiler Market Research Report: General Electric Company, Advanced Recycling Equipment, Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd, ETA Heiztechnik GmbH, Amec Foster Wheeler, Hurst Boiler & Welding, Baxi Group Limited, Ecovision Systems, Thermax

Global Biomass Boiler Market Segmentation by Product: Small biomass boiler

Medium-sized biomass boiler

Large biomass boiler



Global Biomass Boiler Market Segmentation by Application: Electricity generation

Heat supply



The Biomass Boiler Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biomass Boiler market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biomass Boiler market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biomass Boiler market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biomass Boiler industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biomass Boiler market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biomass Boiler market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biomass Boiler market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biomass Boiler Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biomass Boiler Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small biomass boiler

1.4.3 Medium-sized biomass boiler

1.4.4 Large biomass boiler

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biomass Boiler Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electricity generation

1.5.3 Heat supply

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biomass Boiler Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biomass Boiler Industry

1.6.1.1 Biomass Boiler Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Biomass Boiler Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Biomass Boiler Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biomass Boiler Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biomass Boiler Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biomass Boiler Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Biomass Boiler Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Biomass Boiler Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Biomass Boiler Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Biomass Boiler Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Biomass Boiler Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biomass Boiler Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Biomass Boiler Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biomass Boiler Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Biomass Boiler Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Biomass Boiler Production by Regions

4.1 Global Biomass Boiler Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Biomass Boiler Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Biomass Boiler Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biomass Boiler Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Biomass Boiler Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Biomass Boiler Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biomass Boiler Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Biomass Boiler Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Biomass Boiler Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Biomass Boiler Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Biomass Boiler Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Biomass Boiler Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Biomass Boiler Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Biomass Boiler Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Biomass Boiler Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Biomass Boiler Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Biomass Boiler Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Biomass Boiler Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Biomass Boiler Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Biomass Boiler Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Biomass Boiler Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Biomass Boiler Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Biomass Boiler Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Boiler Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Boiler Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Biomass Boiler Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Biomass Boiler Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Boiler Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Boiler Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Biomass Boiler Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Biomass Boiler Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Biomass Boiler Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Biomass Boiler Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Biomass Boiler Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Biomass Boiler Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Biomass Boiler Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Biomass Boiler Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Biomass Boiler Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Biomass Boiler Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 General Electric Company

8.1.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

8.1.2 General Electric Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 General Electric Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 General Electric Company Product Description

8.1.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

8.2 Advanced Recycling Equipment

8.2.1 Advanced Recycling Equipment Corporation Information

8.2.2 Advanced Recycling Equipment Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Advanced Recycling Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Advanced Recycling Equipment Product Description

8.2.5 Advanced Recycling Equipment Recent Development

8.3 Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd

8.3.1 Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd Corporation Information

8.3.2 Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd Product Description

8.3.5 Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd Recent Development

8.4 ETA Heiztechnik GmbH

8.4.1 ETA Heiztechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.4.2 ETA Heiztechnik GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 ETA Heiztechnik GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ETA Heiztechnik GmbH Product Description

8.4.5 ETA Heiztechnik GmbH Recent Development

8.5 Amec Foster Wheeler

8.5.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Corporation Information

8.5.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Product Description

8.5.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

8.6 Hurst Boiler & Welding

8.6.1 Hurst Boiler & Welding Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hurst Boiler & Welding Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hurst Boiler & Welding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hurst Boiler & Welding Product Description

8.6.5 Hurst Boiler & Welding Recent Development

8.7 Baxi Group Limited

8.7.1 Baxi Group Limited Corporation Information

8.7.2 Baxi Group Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Baxi Group Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Baxi Group Limited Product Description

8.7.5 Baxi Group Limited Recent Development

8.8 Ecovision Systems

8.8.1 Ecovision Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ecovision Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Ecovision Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ecovision Systems Product Description

8.8.5 Ecovision Systems Recent Development

8.9 Thermax

8.9.1 Thermax Corporation Information

8.9.2 Thermax Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Thermax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Thermax Product Description

8.9.5 Thermax Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Biomass Boiler Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Biomass Boiler Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Biomass Boiler Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Biomass Boiler Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Biomass Boiler Sales Channels

11.2.2 Biomass Boiler Distributors

11.3 Biomass Boiler Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Biomass Boiler Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

