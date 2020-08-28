“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1822276/covid-19-impact-on-global-biodegradable-superabsorbent-material-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Research Report: Zeel Product, Lubrizol, CP Kelco, SNF Group, Chinafloc, Powder Pack Chem, Nuoer Chemical, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), SkyQuest Technology Group, Exotech Bio Solutions, TryEco LLC, Absorbent Technologies, Itaconix Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Valagro, Noida Chemicals, Airbank, AMEREQ, Akron Biotech, CryoLife, Collagen Solutions, Coloplast A/S, SNI Solutions, JRM Chemicals, NanoChem Solutions, Kuraray, Ashland

Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Segmentation by Product: Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polysaccharides

Polyitaconic Acid

Polypeptide



Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Segmentation by Application: Baby Diapers/Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Others



The Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1822276/covid-19-impact-on-global-biodegradable-superabsorbent-material-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol

1.4.3 Polysaccharides

1.4.4 Polyitaconic Acid

1.4.5 Polypeptide

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Baby Diapers/Disposable Diapers

1.5.3 Adult Incontinence

1.5.4 Feminine Hygiene

1.5.5 Agriculture

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Industry

1.6.1.1 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material by Country

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material by Country

7.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Zeel Product

11.1.1 Zeel Product Corporation Information

11.1.2 Zeel Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Zeel Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Zeel Product Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Zeel Product Recent Development

11.2 Lubrizol

11.2.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Lubrizol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lubrizol Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.2.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

11.3 CP Kelco

11.3.1 CP Kelco Corporation Information

11.3.2 CP Kelco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 CP Kelco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 CP Kelco Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.3.5 CP Kelco Recent Development

11.4 SNF Group

11.4.1 SNF Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 SNF Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 SNF Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SNF Group Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.4.5 SNF Group Recent Development

11.5 Chinafloc

11.5.1 Chinafloc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Chinafloc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Chinafloc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Chinafloc Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Chinafloc Recent Development

11.6 Powder Pack Chem

11.6.1 Powder Pack Chem Corporation Information

11.6.2 Powder Pack Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Powder Pack Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Powder Pack Chem Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.6.5 Powder Pack Chem Recent Development

11.7 Nuoer Chemical

11.7.1 Nuoer Chemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nuoer Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Nuoer Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nuoer Chemical Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.7.5 Nuoer Chemical Recent Development

11.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

11.8.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.8.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Recent Development

11.9 SkyQuest Technology Group

11.9.1 SkyQuest Technology Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 SkyQuest Technology Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 SkyQuest Technology Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 SkyQuest Technology Group Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.9.5 SkyQuest Technology Group Recent Development

11.10 Exotech Bio Solutions

11.10.1 Exotech Bio Solutions Corporation Information

11.10.2 Exotech Bio Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Exotech Bio Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Exotech Bio Solutions Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.10.5 Exotech Bio Solutions Recent Development

11.1 Zeel Product

11.1.1 Zeel Product Corporation Information

11.1.2 Zeel Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Zeel Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Zeel Product Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Zeel Product Recent Development

11.12 Absorbent Technologies

11.12.1 Absorbent Technologies Corporation Information

11.12.2 Absorbent Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Absorbent Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Absorbent Technologies Products Offered

11.12.5 Absorbent Technologies Recent Development

11.13 Itaconix Corporation

11.13.1 Itaconix Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 Itaconix Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Itaconix Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Itaconix Corporation Products Offered

11.13.5 Itaconix Corporation Recent Development

11.14 Weyerhaeuser Company

11.14.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Corporation Information

11.14.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Products Offered

11.14.5 Weyerhaeuser Company Recent Development

11.15 Valagro

11.15.1 Valagro Corporation Information

11.15.2 Valagro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Valagro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Valagro Products Offered

11.15.5 Valagro Recent Development

11.16 Noida Chemicals

11.16.1 Noida Chemicals Corporation Information

11.16.2 Noida Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Noida Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Noida Chemicals Products Offered

11.16.5 Noida Chemicals Recent Development

11.17 Airbank

11.17.1 Airbank Corporation Information

11.17.2 Airbank Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Airbank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Airbank Products Offered

11.17.5 Airbank Recent Development

11.18 AMEREQ

11.18.1 AMEREQ Corporation Information

11.18.2 AMEREQ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 AMEREQ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 AMEREQ Products Offered

11.18.5 AMEREQ Recent Development

11.19 Akron Biotech

11.19.1 Akron Biotech Corporation Information

11.19.2 Akron Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Akron Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Akron Biotech Products Offered

11.19.5 Akron Biotech Recent Development

11.20 CryoLife

11.20.1 CryoLife Corporation Information

11.20.2 CryoLife Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 CryoLife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 CryoLife Products Offered

11.20.5 CryoLife Recent Development

11.21 Collagen Solutions

11.21.1 Collagen Solutions Corporation Information

11.21.2 Collagen Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Collagen Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Collagen Solutions Products Offered

11.21.5 Collagen Solutions Recent Development

11.22 Coloplast A/S

11.22.1 Coloplast A/S Corporation Information

11.22.2 Coloplast A/S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Coloplast A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Coloplast A/S Products Offered

11.22.5 Coloplast A/S Recent Development

11.23 SNI Solutions

11.23.1 SNI Solutions Corporation Information

11.23.2 SNI Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 SNI Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 SNI Solutions Products Offered

11.23.5 SNI Solutions Recent Development

11.24 JRM Chemicals

11.24.1 JRM Chemicals Corporation Information

11.24.2 JRM Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 JRM Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 JRM Chemicals Products Offered

11.24.5 JRM Chemicals Recent Development

11.25 NanoChem Solutions

11.25.1 NanoChem Solutions Corporation Information

11.25.2 NanoChem Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 NanoChem Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 NanoChem Solutions Products Offered

11.25.5 NanoChem Solutions Recent Development

11.26 Kuraray

11.26.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.26.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.26.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Kuraray Products Offered

11.26.5 Kuraray Recent Development

11.27 Ashland

11.27.1 Ashland Corporation Information

11.27.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.27.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Ashland Products Offered

11.27.5 Ashland Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biodegradable Superabsorbent Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”