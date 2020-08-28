“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Laminate market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laminate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laminate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laminate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laminate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laminate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laminate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laminate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laminate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Laminate Market Research Report: Fletcher Building, Kingboard Laminates, Wilsonart, Toppan, ATI Laminates, Kronospan, Trespa International, Sumitomo, Panolam Industries, Sonae Indústria, OMNOVA Solutions, Abet Laminati, Arpa Industriale, Zhenghang, Hopewell, Guangzhou G&P, Roseburg, Anhui Xima, Dura Tuff, Violam, AOGAO, Crown

Global Laminate Market Segmentation by Product: High Pressure Laminate

Low Pressure Laminate



Global Laminate Market Segmentation by Application: Commercially

Residences

Industry



The Laminate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laminate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laminate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laminate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laminate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laminate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laminate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laminate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laminate Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Laminate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Laminate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Pressure Laminate

1.4.3 Low Pressure Laminate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laminate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercially

1.5.3 Residences

1.5.4 Industry

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Laminate Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Laminate Industry

1.6.1.1 Laminate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Laminate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Laminate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laminate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Laminate Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Laminate Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Laminate Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Laminate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Laminate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Laminate Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Laminate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Laminate Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Laminate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Laminate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Laminate Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Laminate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Laminate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laminate Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Laminate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Laminate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Laminate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Laminate Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Laminate Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Laminate Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Laminate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Laminate Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Laminate Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Laminate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Laminate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Laminate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Laminate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Laminate Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Laminate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Laminate Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Laminate Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Laminate Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Laminate Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Laminate Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Laminate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Laminate Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Laminate Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Laminate by Country

6.1.1 North America Laminate Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Laminate Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Laminate by Country

7.1.1 Europe Laminate Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Laminate Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Laminate by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Laminate Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Laminate Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Laminate by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Laminate Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Laminate Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Laminate by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laminate Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laminate Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Laminate Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Fletcher Building

11.1.1 Fletcher Building Corporation Information

11.1.2 Fletcher Building Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Fletcher Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Fletcher Building Laminate Products Offered

11.1.5 Fletcher Building Recent Development

11.2 Kingboard Laminates

11.2.1 Kingboard Laminates Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kingboard Laminates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Kingboard Laminates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kingboard Laminates Laminate Products Offered

11.2.5 Kingboard Laminates Recent Development

11.3 Wilsonart

11.3.1 Wilsonart Corporation Information

11.3.2 Wilsonart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Wilsonart Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Wilsonart Laminate Products Offered

11.3.5 Wilsonart Recent Development

11.4 Toppan

11.4.1 Toppan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Toppan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Toppan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Toppan Laminate Products Offered

11.4.5 Toppan Recent Development

11.5 ATI Laminates

11.5.1 ATI Laminates Corporation Information

11.5.2 ATI Laminates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 ATI Laminates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 ATI Laminates Laminate Products Offered

11.5.5 ATI Laminates Recent Development

11.6 Kronospan

11.6.1 Kronospan Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kronospan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Kronospan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Kronospan Laminate Products Offered

11.6.5 Kronospan Recent Development

11.7 Trespa International

11.7.1 Trespa International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Trespa International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Trespa International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Trespa International Laminate Products Offered

11.7.5 Trespa International Recent Development

11.8 Sumitomo

11.8.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sumitomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sumitomo Laminate Products Offered

11.8.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

11.9 Panolam Industries

11.9.1 Panolam Industries Corporation Information

11.9.2 Panolam Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Panolam Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Panolam Industries Laminate Products Offered

11.9.5 Panolam Industries Recent Development

11.10 Sonae Indústria

11.10.1 Sonae Indústria Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sonae Indústria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Sonae Indústria Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sonae Indústria Laminate Products Offered

11.10.5 Sonae Indústria Recent Development

11.12 Abet Laminati

11.12.1 Abet Laminati Corporation Information

11.12.2 Abet Laminati Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Abet Laminati Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Abet Laminati Products Offered

11.12.5 Abet Laminati Recent Development

11.13 Arpa Industriale

11.13.1 Arpa Industriale Corporation Information

11.13.2 Arpa Industriale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Arpa Industriale Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Arpa Industriale Products Offered

11.13.5 Arpa Industriale Recent Development

11.14 Zhenghang

11.14.1 Zhenghang Corporation Information

11.14.2 Zhenghang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Zhenghang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Zhenghang Products Offered

11.14.5 Zhenghang Recent Development

11.15 Hopewell

11.15.1 Hopewell Corporation Information

11.15.2 Hopewell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Hopewell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Hopewell Products Offered

11.15.5 Hopewell Recent Development

11.16 Guangzhou G&P

11.16.1 Guangzhou G&P Corporation Information

11.16.2 Guangzhou G&P Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Guangzhou G&P Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Guangzhou G&P Products Offered

11.16.5 Guangzhou G&P Recent Development

11.17 Roseburg

11.17.1 Roseburg Corporation Information

11.17.2 Roseburg Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Roseburg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Roseburg Products Offered

11.17.5 Roseburg Recent Development

11.18 Anhui Xima

11.18.1 Anhui Xima Corporation Information

11.18.2 Anhui Xima Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Anhui Xima Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Anhui Xima Products Offered

11.18.5 Anhui Xima Recent Development

11.19 Dura Tuff

11.19.1 Dura Tuff Corporation Information

11.19.2 Dura Tuff Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Dura Tuff Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Dura Tuff Products Offered

11.19.5 Dura Tuff Recent Development

11.20 Violam

11.20.1 Violam Corporation Information

11.20.2 Violam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Violam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Violam Products Offered

11.20.5 Violam Recent Development

11.21 AOGAO

11.21.1 AOGAO Corporation Information

11.21.2 AOGAO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 AOGAO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 AOGAO Products Offered

11.21.5 AOGAO Recent Development

11.22 Crown

11.22.1 Crown Corporation Information

11.22.2 Crown Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Crown Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Crown Products Offered

11.22.5 Crown Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Laminate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Laminate Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Laminate Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Laminate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Laminate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Laminate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Laminate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Laminate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Laminate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Laminate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Laminate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Laminate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Laminate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Laminate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Laminate Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Laminate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Laminate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Laminate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Laminate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Laminate Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Laminate Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Laminate Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Laminate Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Laminate Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Laminate Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”