Pharmaceutical filtration refers to the separation process by which unwanted particles, including solid impurities and undissolved powders, are removed from the processed materials, further resulting in the reduction of micro-organisms. Filtration is one of the important process adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used to maintain sterility of the product and check contamination in the processed solution. In addition, during the manufacturing process of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the pharmaceutical filters are utilized in several manufacturing stages. Moreover, pharmaceutical filtration is widely used for various applications such as final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.

Rise in the production of biologics, large molecules, APIs, and generics; technological advancements in pharmaceutical filters; rise in prevalence of chronic diseases; increase in spending on R&D due to surge in government healthcare expenditure, and rise in number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies across the globe are the key factors that fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market. Moreover, rise in adoption of innovative treatment therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines in the pharmaceutical industry; strong biologic pipeline products; and rise in demand for filters in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

include3M Company

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Graver Technologies

LLC

Meissner Filtration Products

Inc.

Merck & Co.

Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

The pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented on the basis of product type, technique type, application, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into membrane filters, prefilter & depth filter media, single-use systems, catriage & capsules, filter holders, filtration accessories, and others. The membrane filters segment is further divided into MCE (mixed cellulose ester) membrane filters, coated cellulose acetate membrane filters, PTFE membrane filters, nylon membrane filters, PVDF membrane filters, and other membrane filters. The prefilter & depth filter media is further bifurcated into glass fiber filter and PTFE filter. According to technique type, the market is classified into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. By applications, it is divided into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.

The final product processing segment is further fragmented into active pharmaceutical ingredient filtration, sterile filtration, protein purification, vaccine & antibody processing, formulation & filling solution filtration, and viral clearance. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

