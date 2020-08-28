GLOBAL NEWS) — Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “Cloud Field Service Management Market Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast.”

Cloud Field Service Management Market report deeply attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

Key Issues Addressed by Cloud Field Service Management Market : It is very significant to have segmentation analysis to figure out the essential factors of growth and development of the market in a particular sector.

Note – The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on 'Cloud Field Service Management Market ' provides the analysis on impact on COVID-19 on various business segments and country markets.

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Cloud field service management is a cloud-based software tool that is widely used by various organizations to coordinate field activities. Usually, this scheme maintains record of administrative operations, client services, and others. It also reduces the likelihood of unpredictable issues or crashes and, at the same moment, improves accountability. It is broadly used in transport and operations, design, true property, energy, utilities, health care, life sciences, retail, consumer goods, and others.

Market Drivers:

Increase in supply to enhance operational efficiency and decrease operational costs is driving the growth of the market

Concentration on providing enhanced customer experience and commitment is propelling the growth of the market

Development of IoT is contributing to the growth of the market

Rising necessity effective computing frameworks and moving tasks to the cloud setting is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge of cloud field service management solutions is hampering the growth of the market

Complying with the strict regulations is restricting the growth of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Cloud Field Service Management Market Research Report: Financial Systems, IFS AB, ServiceNow, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Servicepower Technologies, ClickSoftware., ServiceMax, Acumatica, Inc., Microsoft, Astea International Inc., Intuit Inc., Sage Group, FieldAware, NewTel., RapidSoft Systems., AI Field Management., WorkWave LLC, SnapSuite Incorporated, among others.

If opting for the Global version of Cloud Field Service Management Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Salesforce’s purchased ClickSoftware’s cloud-based field service management and workforce management software to enhance Salesforce’s Field Service Lightning providing for portable workers. The purchase will generate strategic synergies, technological unification and fresh possibilities for development for Salesforce.

In August 2019, GE announced the acquisition of ServiceMax Cloud-based field service management (FSM) systems Takeover offers GE Digital with improved skills to promote its Industrial Internet view, allowing clients to immediately obtain more importance from their property and achieve higher effectiveness in their field delivery procedures.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the Cloud Field Service Management Market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the Cloud Field Service Management Market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the Cloud Field Service Management Market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the Cloud Field Service Management Market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the Cloud Field Service Management Market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the Cloud Field Service Management Market?

