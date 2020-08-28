“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Leading Players

Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Healthcare AB, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann AG, DeRoyal, Medela LLC, Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Talley Group, Alleva Medical Ltd., Cork Medical, Carilex Medical GmbH

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Segmentation by Product

Burns and Surgical & Open Wounds, Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds the

Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Segmentation by Application

, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Negative Pressure Wound Treatment

1.1 Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Overview

1.1.1 Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Industry

1.7.1.1 Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Burns and Surgical & Open Wounds

2.5 Pressure Ulcers

2.6 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

2.7 Venous Leg Ulcers

2.8 Traumatic Wounds 3 Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Home Care Settings

3.6 Other 4 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Negative Pressure Wound Treatment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Smith & Nephew

5.1.1 Smith & Nephew Profile

5.1.2 Smith & Nephew Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Smith & Nephew Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Smith & Nephew Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

5.2 Mölnlycke Healthcare AB

5.2.1 Mölnlycke Healthcare AB Profile

5.2.2 Mölnlycke Healthcare AB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Mölnlycke Healthcare AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Mölnlycke Healthcare AB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Mölnlycke Healthcare AB Recent Developments

5.3 ConvaTec Group Plc

5.5.1 ConvaTec Group Plc Profile

5.3.2 ConvaTec Group Plc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 ConvaTec Group Plc Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ConvaTec Group Plc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

5.4 Cardinal Health

5.4.1 Cardinal Health Profile

5.4.2 Cardinal Health Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Cardinal Health Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cardinal Health Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

5.5 Paul Hartmann AG

5.5.1 Paul Hartmann AG Profile

5.5.2 Paul Hartmann AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Paul Hartmann AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Paul Hartmann AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Paul Hartmann AG Recent Developments

5.6 DeRoyal

5.6.1 DeRoyal Profile

5.6.2 DeRoyal Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 DeRoyal Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DeRoyal Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 DeRoyal Recent Developments

5.7 Medela LLC

5.7.1 Medela LLC Profile

5.7.2 Medela LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Medela LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Medela LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Medela LLC Recent Developments

5.8 Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

5.8.1 Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 Talley Group

5.9.1 Talley Group Profile

5.9.2 Talley Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Talley Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Talley Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Talley Group Recent Developments

5.10 Alleva Medical Ltd.

5.10.1 Alleva Medical Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 Alleva Medical Ltd. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Alleva Medical Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Alleva Medical Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Alleva Medical Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 Cork Medical

5.11.1 Cork Medical Profile

5.11.2 Cork Medical Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Cork Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cork Medical Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Cork Medical Recent Developments

5.12 Carilex Medical GmbH

5.12.1 Carilex Medical GmbH Profile

5.12.2 Carilex Medical GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Carilex Medical GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Carilex Medical GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Carilex Medical GmbH Recent Developments 6 North America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Treatment by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Negative Pressure Wound Treatment by Players and by Application

8.1 China Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Treatment by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Negative Pressure Wound Treatment by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Negative Pressure Wound Treatment Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

