Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry term for automated and on-demand passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, normally flown without a pilot. The traffic across several countries is bad and getting worse. A new generation of innovators is searching for methods to efficiently and quickly move people within cities in a safest and environmentally friendly manner. These new services are anticipated to bring new ways for people to travel around urban areas and cities while reducing congestion.

The key factors that are driving the growth of urban air mobility market are, increase in acceptance of urban air mobility owing to environmental concerns, high investments in developing smart city may lead to demand for urban air mobility, and also the rising demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the market to grow.

The key players influencing the market are: Airbus , Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., EHANG, EmbraerX, Honeywell International Inc., Kittyhawk.io, Inc., Neva Aerospace Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Workhorse Group

The global Urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of platform and operation. Based on platform, the market is segmented as air taxi, passenger aerial vehicle, cargo aerial vehicle, and air ambulance. Further, based on operation, the market is divided into piloted and autonomous.

Urban Air Mobility Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Urban Air Mobility Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

