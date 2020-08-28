The Global Workplace Transformation Market is expected to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2025 from USD 9.36 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Workplace Transformation is the combination of human behavior, real estate and latest technology resulting in optimization of overall costs with the elasticity of collaborative environment facilitating efficiency and innovation. In this cutthroat competition and modern day work stations with these technologies make sure that applications are transmitted from a centralized location to an isolation environment on the objective device where you need to run

Workplace Transformation Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Leading Players in the Workplace Transformation Market: HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini, NTT Data Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation, ATOS SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Citrix Systems (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Activation Blizzard (U.S), Adobe Systems (U.S), Jabil Circuits (U.S), Micron Technology (U.S). and Accenture PLC amongst others.

The Workplace Transformation market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Workplace Transformation Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Workplace Transformation Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Global Workplace Transformation Market, By Service (Mobility & Telecom Services, Unified Communication & Collaboration Services, Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By vertical Analysis (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Others), By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Workplace Transformation Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Workplace Transformation market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Workplace Transformation Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Workplace Transformation Market. The report on the Global Workplace Transformation Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workplace Transformation Market Size

2.2 Workplace Transformation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Workplace Transformation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Workplace Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Workplace Transformation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Workplace Transformation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Workplace Transformation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Workplace Transformation Revenue by Product

4.3 Workplace Transformation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Workplace Transformation Breakdown Data by End User

