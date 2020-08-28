Global Articulated Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising automation is the major factor for the growth of this market. Articulated robots are those industrial robots with rotatory joints so that they can perform any movement correctly and repeatedly. They are usually used in the manufacturing industry so that they can perform function like welding, sealing, picking, assembling, painting etc. they are usually powered by electric motors. Growth in the manufacturing industry is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Articulated Robot Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Download FREE Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF) with Tables, Charts and Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-articulated-robot-market&DP

Leading Players in the Articulated Robot Market: ABB, Omron Corporation, Comau, DAIHEN Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Ellison Technologies, Inc., Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Genmark Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Panasonic Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG., Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, Universal Robots, YRG Inc., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

The Articulated Robot market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Articulated Robot Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Articulated Robot Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Payload

Up to 16.00 Kg

01–60.00 Kg

01–225.00 Kg

More Than 225.00 Kg

By Function

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembly

Processing

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Chemicals

Rubber, and Plastics

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Type

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

By Subsystem

Hardware

Software

Services

By Component

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive, Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Articulated Robot Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Articulated Robot market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Articulated Robot Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Articulated Robot Market. The report on the Global Articulated Robot Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Articulated Robot Market Size

2.2 Articulated Robot Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Articulated Robot Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Articulated Robot Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Articulated Robot Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Articulated Robot Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Articulated Robot Sales by Product

4.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue by Product

4.3 Articulated Robot Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Articulated Robot Breakdown Data by End User

Access full Report Description, For More Inquiry@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-articulated-robot-market&DP

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]