Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast on the Global Nuclear Imaging Market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to the opportunities in the Nuclear Imaging market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global Nuclear Imaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global Nuclear Imaging market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global Nuclear Imaging market are presented in the report.

The global market for Nuclear Imaging is expected to witness moderate value owing to the growing demand for nuclear imaging led by growing incidence and screening rates for diseases such as cancer and cardiopathies. The increase in incidence of cancer and cardiopathies is the major factor driving the growth of the global Nuclear Imaging market. The advantages of nuclear imaging such as better resolution, differentiation, and selectivity, among others are increasing the adoption of Nuclear Imaging. The technological advances such as the development of the solid state detectors and high selective radio nucleotides has generated a large market enthusiasm in the global Nuclear Imaging market.

Increasing investments in the research and development coupled with the entry of deep pocketed companies in the Nuclear Imaging market is expected to generate momentum and growth opportunities for the Nuclear Imaging market. The manufacturers are focusing on the production of miniaturized and technologically advanced products. Technological advancements is resulting in faster product development and shorter lifecycles of the products.

The report includes Nuclear Imagings that are portable and provide bed-side applications to the patient. However, the report does not includes the revenue generated by the sale of gamma camera products used in fields other than medical imaging. Currency fluctuations and inflation are not considered while calculating the revenue of the Nuclear Imaging market.

Revenue from the Nuclear Imaging market in countries of Asia Pacific such as China is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to lower install base, which reflects high market equity and developing healthcare infrastructure. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of segment type classified into the product type, indications, end users and regions. The report provides analysis of the global Nuclear Imaging market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

By product type, the global Nuclear Imaging market is segmented into:

Single Head Nuclear Imaging

Double Head Nuclear Imaging

Triple Head Nuclear Imaging

Hand Held Nuclear Imaging

The report begins with the market definition of Nuclear Imaging, followed by definitions of the different segment types. The market dynamics section includes FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global Nuclear Imaging market.

The report analyses the Nuclear Imaging market on the basis of the indications and end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of indications, the global Nuclear Imaging market is segmented into:

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Hepatobiliary Imaging

GI Imaging

Renal Imaging

Brain Imaging

Others

On the basis of the end users, the global Nuclear Imaging market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Specialized Clinics

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of region, the global Nuclear Imaging market is segmented into:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of World

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global Nuclear Imaging market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the Nuclear Imaging market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global Nuclear Imaging market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help identify the existing market opportunities in Nuclear Imaging market.

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global Nuclear Imaging market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the Nuclear Imaging market. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global Nuclear Imaging market.

Detailed profiles of the manufacturers of Nuclear Imaging are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Examples of some of the key players operating in the Nuclear Imaging market are DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Digirad Corporation, GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH, Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques INC., Dilon Technologies, Inc., and Spectrum Dynamics Medical, among others.

