In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the Global PVDC Market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic regions along with market analysis for current market environment and future scenario during the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report studies the global PVDC market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global PVDC market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed on the basis of consumption and weighted average pricing of PVDC on the basis of substrate material type. The global PVDC market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the PVDC market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global PVDC market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting growth of the PVDC market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the PVDC market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis is provided.

The global market for PVDC is segmented as per substrate material type, application type and end use industries. On the basis of substrate material type, the global PVDC market is segmented into PE, PET, PVC, PP and PA. On the basis of application type, the global PVDC market is segmented into laminates, wraps, lidding films, pouches & bags and blisters. On the basis of end use industries, the global PVDC market is segmented into food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and others.

The next section of the report highlights the PVDC market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018 – 2028. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVDC market for 2018 – 2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the PVDC market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the PVDC market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the PVDC market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segment for global PVDC market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the PVDC market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the PVDC market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for PVDC globally, Future Market Insights developed the PVDC market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on PVDC market, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in total PVDC market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the PVDC marketplace.

