Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market was valued US$ 70.2 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 95.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 4% during forecast 2018-2026.

Increasing concern about hygiene among consumers, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are a major driving factor of antiperspirant and deodorant market. Many countries and cultures have adopted

Antiperspirant and deodorant as an essential product of their daily hygiene. Antiperspirant and deodorant are fast-moving consumer goods. Superior quality elements, eye-catching designs, and packaging are some additional factors that are projected to further fuel the global antiperspirant and deodorant market over the forecast period. Deodorant market is not yet mature the penetration rate is about 70% hence has is high growth potential. New launches are an important growth driver for the brand. Toxicity of chemicals limits the market as well as poses a challenge to market growth. Demand for organic and natural deodorant products are trending in the market.

Aerosol sprays are expected to dominate global deodorant and antiperspirant market as it allows quantity to be dispensed optimally also is easy and simple to handle. Consumers tend to buy deodorants on special offers such as roll-ons or sprays. Roll-ons to be the most effective. Deodorant sticks recorded a less dynamic performance, as these products, despite their efficiency, often leave white marks on clothes. However, its classic ranges remain top sellers.

Alcohol segment is foreseen to gain a significant share over the forecast period. Consumers demand for deodorants and antiperspirants that have a pleasant fragrance, are long-lasting, and have active antibacterial properties will fuel the market growth.

Rising health awareness and aspiration to stay and look fit to increase outdoor and sports activities thereby to boost the antiperspirant and deodorant market in the Asia Pacific region. Another factor that is anticipated to drive this regionâ€™s antiperspirant and deodorant market. The Chinese market is doing well with growth rate of 10%.

The report covers the total market for antiperspirant and deodorant and the impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries. Moreover, the report also covers import/export data across all major regions.

Hindustan Lever, Avon, Beiersdorf, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel and P&G are leading players of the antiperspirant and deodorant market. Unilever remained the dominant manufacturer, with a value share of more than 61%.

Scope of the Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market

Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market by Function:

Aerosol Spray

Cream

Roll-On

Gel

Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market by Ingredient:

Alcohol

Antimicrobials

Conditioner & Moisturizer

Fragrances

Paraben & Propellants

Others

Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

Avon

Beiersdorf

Colgate-Palmolive

Henkel

P&G

Unilever

Adidas

CavinKare

Chanel

Christian Dior

Church & Dwight

Estee Lauder

Godrej Consumer Products

Hypermarcas

Kao

Lion

L’Oreal

McNroe

Playboy

Raymond

Revlon

Shekofa Kish

Shiseido

Tom’s of Maine

TTK Healthcare

Verdan Sarl

Vini Group

Yardley of London

