Global Digital Advertising Market was valued US$ 90 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 350 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 18.5% during forecast period.

Global media spending is growing progressively at more than 5% per year, Regardless of political and economic concerns in various markets, increasing digital advertising business will sustain overall advertising benefits.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4023

Two major factors driving growth of market are self-serve platforms which allow small businesses to advertise with efficiency on the internet, and the increase in online startups that use these self-serve platforms to sell products directly to clients. Google and Facebook are capturing the majority of that growth because they surpass at serving those two sets of consumers.

Mobile accounted near about 50% of all the digital advertising, but mobile growth rates are starting to decline after an impressive rise. For example, mobile grew 70%, and mobile doubled every year for the first few years.

Mobile monetization is gaining purchase, particularly in-app and video and is likely to keep that drive going into forecasting period as consumer behavior changes and header bidding technology extends beyond web display. Also, brand advertiser demand for better transparency and protection against fraud should continue to be strong. Confirming inventories and ad quality will be key to maintain the flow of advertising funds into digital media.

Asia-Pacific and North America is accounting 70% of the US$ 628 billion global ad expenditure in 2017. Strong consumer spending in these regions, along with the FIFA World Cup, will divide worldwide ad growth of 7% in 2018. Global media expenses will grow progressively at more than 5% per year by 2022. North America is holding the largest share in advertising market at US$ 232 billion and a 35% share of worldwide total media. Asia-Pacific is being at second place in regional media expenses with US$ 210 billion and one-third of global ad business.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/4023

Scope of the report for Global Digital Advertising Market

Global Digital Advertising Market by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Digital Billboard

Global Digital Advertising Market by Brand Category

Pets

Food & Drink

Family & Parenting

Travel

Technology B2C B2C

Style & Fashion

Home & Garden

Finance & Insurance

CPG

Business

Education

Automotive

Sports

Health & Fitness

Technology B2B

Global Digital Advertising Market by Format

Display

Search

Banner, Rich Media, Sponsorship

video

Other

Global Digital Advertising Market by Transaction Type

Programmatic

Direct

Global Digital Advertising Market by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Global Digital Advertising Market:

Acxiom Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Conversant, Inc.

Dentsu Aegis Network

Accenture Interactive

PwC Digital Service

IBM iX

Web Net Creatives

iProspect

WebFX

Disruptive Advertising

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

Topspot Internet Marketing

PBJ Marketing

Adster Creative

Boostability

97 Switch

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/4023