Increasing adoption of distributed acoustic sensing technology is being witnessed alongside railway tracks, in depots, and close to other rail assets, to increase the security of high-value equipment. With a part of the infrastructure required to deploy distributed acoustic sensing already in place, this concept has emerged as a great potential monitoring technique in the railways vertical. Metal theft incidents in railways has reduced significantly over the years, primarily due to stringent government regulations/initiatives. However, track-side location cabinets and relocatable equipment buildings (REBs), which are essential for house signaling, telecommunication, and power equipment, remain vulnerable to sabotage or vandalism. Distributed acoustic sensing provides efficient and cost-effective monitoring services for railways, as railway assets and additional tracks continue to expand.

According to the report, the global distributed acoustic sensing market generated a revenue of US$ 568 Mn in 2018. Factors such as low deployment price, longer life cycle, and low maintenance cost are projected to drive the growth of the global distributed acoustic sensing market throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways – Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market

Distributed acoustic sensing can be used in severe and harsh environments, due to which, its demand is increasing in the oil & gas industry for drilling, construction, and investigation.

Features such as inherent reliability and passive nature of fiber optic-based acoustic sensing make distributed acoustic sensing a worthy technology for intervention and intrusion monitoring in the energy & power industry.

Large volumes of data generated by distributed acoustic sensing are restricting the growth of the distributed acoustic sensing market.

PMR reports that, demand for distributed acoustic sensing systems in oilfield applications is likely to increase at a striking CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. As compared to other regions, the sales of distributed acoustic sensing systems are envisaged to be high in countries of the Middle East and Africa region.

“Technological advancements in the quality of optical fiber cables have made monitoring over long distances possible, by single interrogator units on single channels”, says a PMR analyst.

Product Innovation Focused on Downhole Imaging Capabilities

Major players in the distributed acoustic sensing market are focusing on developing new products with downhole capabilities, as oil & gas producers realize greater efficiencies in their downhole operations.

In July 2019, Fotech solutions introduced the solution named Helios Quasar to enhance the downhole imaging capabilities. The Helios Quasar has greater range and sensitivity.

Among the regions, the Middle East and Africa is creating substantial growth opportunities for the distributed acoustic sensing market, as its demand in the oil & gas industry is projected to increase in the coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Distributed Acoustic Sensing

This research report provides detailed analysis on the global distributed acoustic sensing market, and offers insights on various factors, owing to its increasing demand. To understand opportunities of distributed acoustic sensing, the market is segmented on the basis of component (DAS interrogator units, visualization software, service) and application (oilfields, pipeline management, security & surveillance, transportation), across seven major regions.

Companies covered in Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Report Halliburton Co.

Schlumberger Limited

Optasense

Future Fibre Technologies

Fotech Solutions Ltd.

Silixa Ltd

Bandweaver

Omnisens SA

HiFi Engineering Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

