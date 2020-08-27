“

Los Angeles, United States, –QY Research has published the latest and most trending report on Heavy Naphtha Market offers detailed value chain assessment, a comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Heavy Naphtha market.

The global Heavy Naphtha market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Heavy Naphtha market during the projected period.

Key Players of the Global Heavy Naphtha Market

Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, ONGC, etc.

Global Heavy Naphtha Market: Segmentation by Product

,, C9, C10, C11-C13, Other ,

Global Heavy Naphtha Market: Segmentation by Application

Chemicals, Energy & Additives

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Heavy Naphtha Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Heavy Naphtha Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Heavy Naphtha Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heavy Naphtha

1.2 Heavy Naphtha Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 C9, C10

1.2.3 C11-C13

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Heavy Naphtha Segment by Application

1.3.1 Heavy Naphtha Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Energy & Additives

1.4 Global Heavy Naphtha Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Heavy Naphtha Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Heavy Naphtha Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Heavy Naphtha Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Heavy Naphtha Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Heavy Naphtha Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Heavy Naphtha Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Heavy Naphtha Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Heavy Naphtha Production

3.4.1 North America Heavy Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Heavy Naphtha Production

3.5.1 Europe Heavy Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Heavy Naphtha Production

3.6.1 China Heavy Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Heavy Naphtha Production

3.7.1 Japan Heavy Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Heavy Naphtha Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Heavy Naphtha Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Heavy Naphtha Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Naphtha Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Heavy Naphtha Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Heavy Naphtha Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy Naphtha Business

7.1 Shell Chemicals

7.1.1 Shell Chemicals Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Shell Chemicals Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Total

7.2.1 Total Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Total Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sinopec

7.3.1 Sinopec Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sinopec Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BP

7.4.1 BP Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BP Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ADNOC

7.5.1 ADNOC Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ADNOC Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ARAMCO

7.6.1 ARAMCO Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ARAMCO Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PEMEX

7.7.1 PEMEX Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PEMEX Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

7.8.1 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

7.9.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

7.10.1 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ONGC

7.11.1 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 ONGC Heavy Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Heavy Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 ONGC Heavy Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Heavy Naphtha Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Heavy Naphtha Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heavy Naphtha

8.4 Heavy Naphtha Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Heavy Naphtha Distributors List

9.3 Heavy Naphtha Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heavy Naphtha (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heavy Naphtha (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Heavy Naphtha (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Heavy Naphtha Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Heavy Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Heavy Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Heavy Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Heavy Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Heavy Naphtha

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Naphtha by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Naphtha by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Naphtha by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Naphtha 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heavy Naphtha by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heavy Naphtha by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Heavy Naphtha by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Naphtha by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

