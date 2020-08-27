LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global VM&P Naphtha Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global VM&P Naphtha market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global VM&P Naphtha market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global VM&P Naphtha market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VM&P Naphtha market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VM&P Naphtha report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VM&P Naphtha report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VM&P Naphtha market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VM&P Naphtha market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VM&P Naphtha market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VM&P Naphtha market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VM&P Naphtha market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global VM&P Naphtha Market Research Report: Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, ONGC, etc.

Global VM&P Naphtha Market Segmentation by Product: ,, Heavy Naphtha, Light Naphtha ,



Global VM&P Naphtha Market Segmentation by Application: Chemicals, Energy & Additives



T he VM&P Naphtha Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VM&P Naphtha market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VM&P Naphtha market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VM&P Naphtha market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in VM&P Naphtha industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VM&P Naphtha market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VM&P Naphtha market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VM&P Naphtha market?

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 VM&P Naphtha Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of VM&P Naphtha

1.2 VM&P Naphtha Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Heavy Naphtha

1.2.3 Light Naphtha

1.3 VM&P Naphtha Segment by Application

1.3.1 VM&P Naphtha Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Energy & Additives

1.4 Global VM&P Naphtha Market by Region

1.4.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global VM&P Naphtha Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global VM&P Naphtha Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global VM&P Naphtha Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers VM&P Naphtha Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 VM&P Naphtha Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 VM&P Naphtha Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of VM&P Naphtha Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America VM&P Naphtha Production

3.4.1 North America VM&P Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe VM&P Naphtha Production

3.5.1 Europe VM&P Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China VM&P Naphtha Production

3.6.1 China VM&P Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan VM&P Naphtha Production

3.7.1 Japan VM&P Naphtha Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global VM&P Naphtha Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America VM&P Naphtha Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe VM&P Naphtha Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific VM&P Naphtha Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America VM&P Naphtha Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global VM&P Naphtha Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global VM&P Naphtha Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global VM&P Naphtha Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global VM&P Naphtha Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in VM&P Naphtha Business

7.1 Shell Chemicals

7.1.1 Shell Chemicals VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Shell Chemicals VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Total

7.2.1 Total VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Total VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sinopec

7.3.1 Sinopec VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sinopec VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BP

7.4.1 BP VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BP VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ADNOC

7.5.1 ADNOC VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ADNOC VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ARAMCO

7.6.1 ARAMCO VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ARAMCO VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PEMEX

7.7.1 PEMEX VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PEMEX VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

7.8.1 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

7.9.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

7.10.1 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ONGC

7.11.1 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 ONGC VM&P Naphtha Production Sites and Area Served

.2 VM&P Naphtha Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 ONGC VM&P Naphtha Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 VM&P Naphtha Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 VM&P Naphtha Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of VM&P Naphtha

8.4 VM&P Naphtha Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 VM&P Naphtha Distributors List

9.3 VM&P Naphtha Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of VM&P Naphtha (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of VM&P Naphtha (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of VM&P Naphtha (2021-2026)

11.4 Global VM&P Naphtha Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America VM&P Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe VM&P Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China VM&P Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan VM&P Naphtha Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of VM&P Naphtha

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of VM&P Naphtha by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of VM&P Naphtha by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of VM&P Naphtha by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of VM&P Naphtha 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of VM&P Naphtha by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of VM&P Naphtha by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of VM&P Naphtha by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of VM&P Naphtha by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

