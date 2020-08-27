Aug-2020 Global News || Global V2X for automotive market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increase demand for autonomous cars and rising demand for predictive maintenance using real- time monitoring are the major factor for the growth of this market.
Data Bridge Market Research Presents a large scale V2X for Automotive Market report structured with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. In this market research report, industry trends are put together on macro level with which clients can figure out market landscape and possible future issues. V2X for Automotive Market analysis report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market currently and in the coming years, which gives idea to other market participants about the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global V2X for automotive market are Continental AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, TomTom International BV, HARMAN International, NVIDIA Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Daimler AG, AUDI AG, General Motors, Daimler AG, Savari, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for real- time traffic and incidents alerts will drive the market growth
- Increasing competition among manufacturer will propel market growth
- Growing prevalence for connected among population is also driving the growth of this market growth
- Rising government initiatives for better traffic management will also act as a driver for market growth
Market Restraints:
- Dearth of proper infrastructure will hamper market
- High price of V2X will also act as a restrain for this market
- Unavailability of proper cellular connectivity will also act as a restrain for this market
- Unacceptance of V2X technology is also contributing as a factor restraining the growth of this market
Regional Segments Analysis:
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)
Crucial Research:
During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to V2X for Automotive Market report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Global Market.
V2X for Automotive Market Also Gives stats, data, facts and figures collected to structure this credible Global market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources. It is a comprehensive and proficient report that focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The market share of major competitors on global level is studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this large scale Global market research report. It also provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Market Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
Note – The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on Market’ provides the analysis on impact on COVID-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID-19 Situation.
