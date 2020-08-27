“ Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Los Angeles, United State,, – The global Oilfield and Drilling Services market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Research Report:

GE(Baker Hughes), Weatherford International plc (WFT), Transocean Ltd, Seadrill, Ensco plc, China Oilfield Services Limited, Noble Corporation plc, Helmerich & Payne

Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Product Type Segments

,, Directional Drilling Services, Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities Market ,

Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Application Segments?<

, Onshore, Offshore

Regions Covered in the Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oilfield and Drilling Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Directional Drilling Services

1.4.3 Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Oilfield and Drilling Services Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oilfield and Drilling Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oilfield and Drilling Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield and Drilling Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Oilfield and Drilling Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Oilfield and Drilling Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Oilfield and Drilling Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Schlumberger Limited

13.1.1 Schlumberger Limited Company Details

13.1.2 Schlumberger Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Schlumberger Limited Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.1.4 Schlumberger Limited Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development

13.2 Halliburton Company

13.2.1 Halliburton Company Company Details

13.2.2 Halliburton Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Halliburton Company Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.2.4 Halliburton Company Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Halliburton Company Recent Development

13.3 GE(Baker Hughes)

13.3.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Company Details

13.3.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.3.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

13.4 Weatherford International plc (WFT)

13.4.1 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Company Details

13.4.2 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.4.4 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Recent Development

13.5 Transocean Ltd

13.5.1 Transocean Ltd Company Details

13.5.2 Transocean Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Transocean Ltd Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.5.4 Transocean Ltd Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Transocean Ltd Recent Development

13.6 Seadrill

13.6.1 Seadrill Company Details

13.6.2 Seadrill Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Seadrill Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.6.4 Seadrill Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Seadrill Recent Development

13.7 Ensco plc

13.7.1 Ensco plc Company Details

13.7.2 Ensco plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ensco plc Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.7.4 Ensco plc Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ensco plc Recent Development

13.8 China Oilfield Services Limited

13.8.1 China Oilfield Services Limited Company Details

13.8.2 China Oilfield Services Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 China Oilfield Services Limited Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.8.4 China Oilfield Services Limited Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 China Oilfield Services Limited Recent Development

13.9 Noble Corporation plc

13.9.1 Noble Corporation plc Company Details

13.9.2 Noble Corporation plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Noble Corporation plc Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.9.4 Noble Corporation plc Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Noble Corporation plc Recent Development

13.10 Helmerich & Payne

13.10.1 Helmerich & Payne Company Details

13.10.2 Helmerich & Payne Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Helmerich & Payne Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

13.10.4 Helmerich & Payne Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Helmerich & Payne Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

