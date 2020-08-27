The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 56.52 billion by 2025, from USD 31.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Based on type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, fibres & specialty carbohydrates, phytochemical & plant extracts and others. The others market segment is further sub segmented into glucosamine, chondroitin, and polyols. On the basis of application, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is classified into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and personal care. The animal nutrition market segment is further sub segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals and others (equine and pets).



On the basis of form, the global nutraceutical market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Based on health benefits, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into gut health, bone health, heart health, immunity nutrition, weight management and. The others market segment is further sub segmented into ingredients that help prevent depression, asthma, and oral problems

