Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market valued approximately USD 1.64 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.74% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving force for the growth of the Fire-Resistant Cable Market is recorded by the rising demand for fire resistant cable from the building & construction, automotive & transportation, as well as increasing regulations for fire safety across geographies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A, General Cable Corporation, NKT Group, Leoni AG, Cable & System Ltd, Sewedy Electric Company, Universal Cable (M) Berhad, Tratos Limited Jiangnan Group Limited Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

By Insulation Material:

XPLE

LSZH

PVC

EPR

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

