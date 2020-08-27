Business Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Supply Chain Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Behavioral Analytics, Risk And Credit Analytics, and Pricing Analytics); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid); End-user (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Power, and Healthcare)

The constant increase in investments by organizations in business intelligence as well as analytic tools owing to enhance service efficiencies and revenue growth is a major factor propelling the growth of business analytics software market. Further, burgeoning demand for cloud-based business analytics software and its rising awareness regarding the numerous benefits among SMEs is offering prosperous opportunities to the growth of the market. However, high installation cost is hampering the business analytics market growth to certain extent.

The List of Companies

SAP SE Oracle Corporation SAS Institute Inc. Microsoft Corporation Tibco Software Salesforce.com Adobe Systems Incorporated INFOR QLIK Technologies, Inc. IBM Corporation

The “Global Business Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the business analytics industry with a focus on the global business analytics market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global business analytics market with detailed market segmentation by application, deployment, end-user, and geography. The global business analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The business analytics market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Business analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting business analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Business analytics Market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Business analytics market.

