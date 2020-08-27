The report on the area of Air Taxi by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Air Taxi Market.

Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is prearranged in operations and is planned for a shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced by NASA in 2001 and aerospace industry study on the possibility of Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and upsurge of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. With the increasing number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increasing traffic congestion, and the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thus, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, different companies in the transportation and aviation industry join forces for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation, Boeing, EHANG, Embraer, Hyundai Motor Company, Imagine Air, Lilium, Uber Technologies, Volocopter GmbH.

Increased road traffic congestion and an alternative mode of transportation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the air taxi market. However, stringent regulations for aviation license and high differential fare are some of the factors restraining the growth of the air taxi market. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi is anticipated to generate several opportunities for the growth air taxi market.

The Air Taxi Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Air Taxi market.

The global aircraft brackets market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, aircraft type, passenger capacity. On the basis of propulsion type, the market is segmented as parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, turboelectric. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as multi-copter, quadcopter, fixed wing. On the basis of passenger capacity, the market is segmented as two, four, six, more than six.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

