Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2020-2026: Segmentation

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market report covers major market players like

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

BGI Genomics

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Pacific Biosciences Of California

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

LifeCodexx

Berry Genomics

LifeLabs Genetics

Quest Diagnostics

Safembryo

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera

Sequenom

Ariosa Diagnostics

CombiMatrix

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is segmented as below: By Product Type:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-Free Dna In Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells In Maternal Blood Tests

Breakup by Application:



Hospitals

Clinics