Los Angeles, United State, – The report on the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market.

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Leading Players

:, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar

Product Type:

Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film

By Application:

, , the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is segmented into, Non-residential, Residential ,

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market?

• How will the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.3.3 Thin Film

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Non-residential

1.4.3 Residential 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Jinko Solar

8.1.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

8.1.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Jinko Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.1.5 Jinko Solar SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

8.2 Trina Solar

8.2.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Trina Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Trina Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.2.5 Trina Solar SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Trina Solar Recent Developments

8.3 Canadian Solar

8.3.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

8.3.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Canadian Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.3.5 Canadian Solar SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Canadian Solar Recent Developments

8.4 JA Solar

8.4.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

8.4.2 JA Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 JA Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.4.5 JA Solar SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 JA Solar Recent Developments

8.5 Hanwha

8.5.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hanwha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Hanwha Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.5.5 Hanwha SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Hanwha Recent Developments

8.6 First Solar

8.6.1 First Solar Corporation Information

8.6.3 First Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 First Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.6.5 First Solar SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 First Solar Recent Developments

8.7 Yingli

8.7.1 Yingli Corporation Information

8.7.2 Yingli Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Yingli Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.7.5 Yingli SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Yingli Recent Developments

8.8 SunPower

8.8.1 SunPower Corporation Information

8.8.2 SunPower Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 SunPower Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.8.5 SunPower SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 SunPower Recent Developments

8.9 Sharp

8.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sharp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Sharp Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.9.5 Sharp SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Sharp Recent Developments

8.10 Solarworld

8.10.1 Solarworld Corporation Information

8.10.2 Solarworld Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Solarworld Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.10.5 Solarworld SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Solarworld Recent Developments

8.11 Eging PV

8.11.1 Eging PV Corporation Information

8.11.2 Eging PV Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Eging PV Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.11.5 Eging PV SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Eging PV Recent Developments

8.12 Risen

8.12.1 Risen Corporation Information

8.12.2 Risen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Risen Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.12.5 Risen SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Risen Recent Developments

8.13 Kyocera Solar

8.13.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

8.13.2 Kyocera Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Kyocera Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.13.5 Kyocera Solar SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Kyocera Solar Recent Developments

8.14 GCL

8.14.1 GCL Corporation Information

8.14.2 GCL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 GCL Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.14.5 GCL SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 GCL Recent Developments

8.15 Longi Solar

8.15.1 Longi Solar Corporation Information

8.15.2 Longi Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Longi Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products and Services

8.15.5 Longi Solar SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Longi Solar Recent Developments 9 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Distributors

11.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

