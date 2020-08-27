“ Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market

Los Angeles, United State, ,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market. It sheds light on how the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Key Players:

:, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar

Type Segments:

Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film

Application Segments:

, , the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market is segmented into, Non-residential, Residential ,

Regional Segments

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.3.3 Thin Film

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Non-residential

1.4.3 Residential 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation as of 2019)

3.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Jinko Solar

8.1.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

8.1.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Jinko Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.1.5 Jinko Solar SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

8.2 Trina Solar

8.2.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Trina Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Trina Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.2.5 Trina Solar SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Trina Solar Recent Developments

8.3 Canadian Solar

8.3.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

8.3.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Canadian Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.3.5 Canadian Solar SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Canadian Solar Recent Developments

8.4 JA Solar

8.4.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

8.4.2 JA Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 JA Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.4.5 JA Solar SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 JA Solar Recent Developments

8.5 Hanwha

8.5.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hanwha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Hanwha Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.5.5 Hanwha SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Hanwha Recent Developments

8.6 First Solar

8.6.1 First Solar Corporation Information

8.6.3 First Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.6.5 First Solar SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 First Solar Recent Developments

8.7 Yingli

8.7.1 Yingli Corporation Information

8.7.2 Yingli Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Yingli Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.7.5 Yingli SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Yingli Recent Developments

8.8 SunPower

8.8.1 SunPower Corporation Information

8.8.2 SunPower Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 SunPower Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.8.5 SunPower SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 SunPower Recent Developments

8.9 Sharp

8.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sharp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Sharp Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.9.5 Sharp SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Sharp Recent Developments

8.10 Solarworld

8.10.1 Solarworld Corporation Information

8.10.2 Solarworld Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Solarworld Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.10.5 Solarworld SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Solarworld Recent Developments

8.11 Eging PV

8.11.1 Eging PV Corporation Information

8.11.2 Eging PV Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Eging PV Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.11.5 Eging PV SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Eging PV Recent Developments

8.12 Risen

8.12.1 Risen Corporation Information

8.12.2 Risen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Risen Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.12.5 Risen SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Risen Recent Developments

8.13 Kyocera Solar

8.13.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

8.13.2 Kyocera Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Kyocera Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.13.5 Kyocera Solar SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Kyocera Solar Recent Developments

8.14 GCL

8.14.1 GCL Corporation Information

8.14.2 GCL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 GCL Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.14.5 GCL SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 GCL Recent Developments

8.15 Longi Solar

8.15.1 Longi Solar Corporation Information

8.15.2 Longi Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Longi Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Products and Services

8.15.5 Longi Solar SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Longi Solar Recent Developments 9 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Distributors

11.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market in the next five years?

Which segment will take the lead in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

What is the average manufacturing cost?

What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Which company will show dominance in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Research Methodology

QY Research uses trustworthy primary and secondary research sources to compile its reports. It also relies on latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this one here. It uses data triangulation, top down and bottom up approaches, and advanced research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.

