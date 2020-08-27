Global Energy Efficient Glass Market was valued US$ 23.50Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 35.65Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.35% during a forecast.Â Global Energy Efficient Glass Market is segmented by coating, by glazing, by application, and by region. Based on the coating, energy efficient glass market is classified into Hard Coat & Soft Coat. In glazing are parted into Single Glazing, Double Glazing & Triple Glazing. In application are segmented into Building & Construction, Automotive, Solar Panel & Others. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors of energy efficient glass market are increasing consumption of energy efficient glass in the transportation and construction industry. Increasing concerns over global carbon emission levels and sustainability have facilitated substantial investments by the government of various countries across the world, favorable initiatives and trade policies and increase in the global population and people demanding latest gadgets will create more opportunity in energy efficient glass market.

Increasing raw material costs and an economic downturn can hamper the growth of Energy Efficient Glass Market.

In terms of Coating, Soft Coat segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Soft coat low-e glass is more efficient in reflecting heat energy than hard coat low-e glass. Indoor temperatures remaining warm and no extra energy required for heating up the interiors and it is primarily used in double or triple glazed windows where the soft coating of the glass faces the inert gas chamber and can have more market penetration in energy efficient glass market.

In terms of Glazing, Triple Glazing segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Triple-glazing is now used instead of double glazing to create more energy-efficient homes. Its temperature coefficient of resistance (R-value) is indeed much higher than double glazing. A better heat barrier also means an enhanced comfort experience, reduce heat loss by a third more than double-glazing, It is much harder to break through a triple glazed window and Another advantage noted is a reduction in indoor condensation will boost the demand in the market for energy efficient glass.

Among region, Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising energy efficiency of a residential building are increases and it is having the directly positive impact on the fuel poverty have made significant change in European market. Stringent regulatory compliance regarding energy conservation, a rise in disposable income, changing the living standard and strong awareness about sustainable and innovative products will surge for energy-efficient glass market.

Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., AGC Inc., SCHOTT AG, Guardian Glass, LLC., Sisecam Group, Vitro Architectural Glass, Morley Glass & Glazing, Glass Apps, Guardian Glass, DuPont, Corning Inc., Asahi Glass, PPG Industries Inc, Pilkington, RavenWindow, Sage Electrochromics, Smartglass International Ltd, Vitro Architectural Glass, The CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Abrisa Technologies and Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10654

