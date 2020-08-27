Point-of-care testing (POCT) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 12.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries will help in driving the growth of the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

The major players covered in the point-of-care testing (POCT) market report are Abbott, Alere Inc., Siemens, BD, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Werfen among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Asia-Pacific (APAC) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This point-of-care testing (POCT) market research report distinguishes, estimates, and examinations the rising patterns along with significant drivers, limitations, difficulties and opportunities in the market. The report puts light On the available drivers and limitations and furthermore portrays them altogether utilizing SWOT analysis. This report has a great deal of highlights to offer about healthcare industry, for example, general economic situations, patterns, tendencies, central members, openings, and topographical examination. point-of-care testing (POCT) market study presents noteworthy market bits of knowledge with which practical and cash turning business methodologies can be made. Additionally, this market report incorporates through and through examination and assessment of different market related variables that assumes key job for better dynamic.

APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market Drivers:

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of modern lifestyle, increase in chronic and infectious diseases, advancement in technology, scope for unmet medical needs and emerging POCT device. These factors increase the demand for devices such as blood glucose meter, CRP, HBA1c, homocystein. On the other hand, rising costs of POCT device and low reimbursement scenario are regulatory hurdles that may hinder the growth of the market.

Rising cost of POCT devices and low reimbursement scenario are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Many companies are making continuous efforts and advances to make products more relevant, along with propelled innovations with reduced sample volume or less blood on portable devices.

Scope for unmet medical needs as well as emerging POCT device will drive the market in future.Market Segmentation: APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market

The APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market is segmented on the basis of product, prescription mode, distribution channel, end user and geography.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into 13 major segments which includes blood glucose testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.

Based on prescription mode, the APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.

