Healthcare IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 121.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to large population and it is the reason why the healthcare IT is dominating in Japan as in the country, a significant share of the healthcare system is early adopter of technology.

The major players covered in the report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH, Doctolib, Ieso Digital Health among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific Healthcare IT Market Drivers:

The growing volume of patient data, increase in technological know-how, growing volume of patient data, and demand for quick and efficient healthcare processes and systems will help in driving the growth of the healthcare IT market.

Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for value based care and mounting cost of provision of healthcare services attached with increasing number of healthcare facilities and increasing digitization in the healthcare industry will likely to accelerate the growth of the healthcare IT market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, highly integrated with the healthcare IT to overcome the concerns regarding big data management and its safety will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period.

IT Infrastructural constraints in developing countries will likely to hamper the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period. The interoperability issues and security concerns is going to pose a challenge for the healthcare IT market.

Asia-Pacific Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware.

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into providers and payers.

