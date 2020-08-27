LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Produced Water Treatment Market Report History and Forecast 2014-2025“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Produced Water Treatment market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Produced Water Treatment market include:

In 2019, the global Produced Water Treatment market size was 2400.68 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3205.55 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.94% between 2019 and 2025. This report studies the Produced Water Treatment market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. By Company Schlumberger Veolia Halliburton Company SUEZ Siemens Exterran Corporation Ovivo Global Process Systems NOV Parker Hannifin Offshore Oil Engineering Expro Group Frames Water Business Doctor Pentair CETCO Energy Services Jutal By Type Primary Treatment Secondary Treatment Multi Treatment By Application Onshore Offshore By Region North America Europe China Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Central & South America

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Produced Water Treatment market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Segment By Type:

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Produced Water Treatment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Produced Water Treatment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Produced Water Treatment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Produced Water Treatment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Produced Water Treatment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Produced Water Treatment market

TOC

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT1 1.1 Produced Water Treatment Market Overview1 1.1.1 Produced Water Treatment Product Scope1 1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1 1.2 Global Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Analysis by Region (2014-2025)2 1.2.1 North America4 1.2.2 Europe5 1.2.3 China6 1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific7 1.2.5 Central & South America8 1.2.6 Middle East & Africa9 1.3 Produced Water Treatment Market by Type9 1.3.1 Global Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)10 1.3.2 Global Produced Water Treatment Revenue Market Share by Type in 201910 1.3.3 Primary Treatment11 1.3.4 Secondary Treatment12 1.3.5 Multi Treatment13 1.4 Produced Water Treatment Market by End Users/Application13 1.4.1 Onshore15 1.4.2 Offshore16 2 GLOBAL PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS17 2.1 Global Produced Water Treatment Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2018-2019)17 2.2 Competitive Status19 2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate19 2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans21 3 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA23 3.1 Schlumberger23 3.1.1 Schlumberger Profile23 3.1.2 Schlumberger Main Business/Business Overview23 3.1.3 Schlumberger Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction24 3.1.4 Schlumberger Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)24 3.2 Veolia25 3.2.1 Veolia Profile25 3.2.2 Veolia Main Business/Business Overview25 3.2.3 Veolia Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction26 3.2.4 Veolia Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)27 3.3 Halliburton Company27 3.3.1 Halliburton Company Profile27 3.3.2 Halliburton Company Main Business/Business Overview28 3.3.3 Halliburton Company Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction28 3.3.4 Halliburton Company Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)29 3.4 SUEZ29 3.4.1 SUEZ Profile29 3.4.2 SUEZ Main Business/Business Overview30 3.4.3 SUEZ Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction30 3.4.4 SUEZ Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)30 3.5 Siemens31 3.5.1 Siemens Profile31 3.5.2 Siemens Main Business/Business Overview31 3.5.3 Siemens Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction31 3.5.4 Siemens Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)32 3.6 Exterran Corporation33 3.6.1 Exterran Corporation Profile33 3.6.2 Exterran Corporation Main Business/Business Overview33 3.6.3 Exterran Corporation Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction34 3.6.4 Exterran Corporation Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)34 3.7 Ovivo35 3.7.1 Ovivo Profile35 3.7.2 Ovivo Main Business/Business Overview35 3.7.3 Ovivo Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction36 3.7.4 Ovivo Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)36 3.8 Global Process Systems36 3.8.1 Global Process Systems Profile36 3.8.2 Global Process Systems Main Business/Business Overview37 3.8.3 Global Process Systems Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction37 3.8.4 Global Process Systems Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)38 3.9 NOV38 3.9.1 NOV Profile38 3.9.2 NOV Main Business/Business Overview39 3.9.3 NOV Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction39 3.9.4 NOV Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)39 3.10 Parker Hannifin40 3.10.1 Parker Hannifin Profile40 3.10.2 Parker Hannifin Main Business/Business Overview40 3.10.3 Parker Hannifin Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction41 3.10.4 Parker Hannifin Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)41 3.11 Offshore Oil Engineering42 3.11.1 Offshore Oil Engineering Profile42 3.11.2 Offshore Oil Engineering Main Business/Business Overview42 3.11.3 Offshore Oil Engineering Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction43 3.11.4 Offshore Oil Engineering Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)43 3.12 Expro Group44 3.12.1 Expro Group Profile44 3.12.2 Expro Group Main Business/Business Overview44 3.12.3 Expro Group Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction45 3.12.4 Expro Group Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)46 3.13 Frames46 3.13.1 Company Profile46 3.13.2 Frames Main Business/Business Overview46 3.13.3 Frames Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction47 3.13.4 Frames Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)48 3.14 Pentair48 3.14.1 Pentair Profile48 3.14.2 Pentair Main Business/Business Overview49 3.14.3 Pentair Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction50 3.14.4 Pentair Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)50 3.15 CETCO Energy Services51 3.15.1 CETCO Energy Services Profile51 3.15.2 CETCO Energy Services Main Business/Business Overview51 3.15.3 CETCO Energy Services Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction52 3.15.4 CETCO Energy Services Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)52 3.16 Jutal53 3.16.1 Jutal Profile53 3.16.2 Jutal Main Business/Business Overview53 3.16.3 Jutal Produced Water Treatment Products Introduction53 3.16.4 Jutal Produced Water Treatment Revenue (Million US$) (2018-2019)54 4 GLOBAL PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT MARKET SIZE BY TYPE AND APPLICATION (2014-2019)55 4.1 Global Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)55 4.2 Global Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)56 4.3 Potential Application of Produced Water Treatment in Future57 4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of Produced Water Treatment57 5 NORTH AMERICA PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK58 5.1 North America Produced Water Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)58 5.2 North America Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2019)58 5.3 North America Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)60 6 EUROPE PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK61 6.1 Europe Produced Water Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)61 6.2 Europe Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2019)61 6.3 Europe Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)62 7 CHINA PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK64 7.1 China Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Forecast (2014-2019)64 7.2 China Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2019)64 7.3 China Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)65 8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK67 8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Produced Water Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)67 8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2019)67 8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)69 9 CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK70 9.1 Central & South America Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Forecast (2014-2019)70 9.2 Central & South America Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2019)70 9.3 Central & South America Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)72 10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS AND OUTLOOK73 10.1 Middle East & Africa Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Forecast (2014-2019)73 10.2 Middle East & Africa Produced Water Treatment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2019)73 10.3 Middle East & Africa Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)75 11 MARKET FORECAST BY REGION, PRODUCT AND APPLICATION (2019-2025)76 11.1 Global Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Region (2019-2025)76 11.1.1 North America Produced Water Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)78 11.1.2 Europe Produced Water Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)79 11.1.3 China Produced Water Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)80 11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Produced Water Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)81 11.1.5 Middle East & Africa Produced Water Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)82 11.1.6 Central & South America Produced Water Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)83 11.2 Global Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Application (2019-2025)83 11.3 Global Produced Water Treatment Market Size by Type (2019-2025)84 12 PRODUCED WATER TREATMENT MARKET DYNAMICS86 12.1 Industry Trends86 12.2 Market Drivers86 12.3 Market Challenges87 12.4 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis87 13 RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION89 14 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE90 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach90 14.1.1 Research Programs/Design90 14.1.2 Market Size Estimation90 14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation92 14.2 Data Source93 14.2.1 Secondary Sources93 14.2.2 Primary Sources94 14.3 Disclaimer95 14.4 Author List95

