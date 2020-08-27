United States mammography screening market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.4 Billion by 2022.

“Mammography Screening Market Outlook 2022: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States mammography screening market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the breast cancer invasive, in situ and men cases and added breast cancer death figures of both men and women in United States. Furthermore, the report also covered mammography screening population from 2010 to 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in mammography technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.

Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the report includes assessment of breast cancer clinical trials and mammography reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States mammography screening market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of mammography system such as Hologic, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on parameters such as business overview and mammography marketed products.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)

United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)

United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)

Market Overview: United States Mammography Screening (2010 – 2022)

Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening

Breast Cancer Screening Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Mammography Screening Market

Key Manufacturers Analysis

Major Companies Covered in this Report:

Hologic

Siemen Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1. Executive Summary

2. Breast Cancer Facts

3. United States Breast Cancer Cases & Population (2010 – 2022)

3.1 Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)

3.2 Breast Cancer Occurrence (2010 – 2022)

3.2.1 Total Breast Cancer Cases

3.2.1.1 Breast Cancer Invasive Cases

3.2.1.2 Breast Cancer In Situ Cases

3.2.1.3 Breast Cancer Men Cases

3.3 Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)

3.3.1 Total Breast Cancer Death

3.3.1.1 Women Breast Cancer Death

3.3.1.2 Men Breast Cancer Death

